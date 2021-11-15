Japan’s Economy Shrinks, but Outlook Is Warm as Virus Ebbs

In the third quarter of 2021, Japan’s economy continued to falter and shrink again, as the country struggled to find an economic base due to coronavirus restrictions and supply chain crunch that hit its largest producers.

During the July-to-September period, the country’s economy contracted by 3 percent, the third-largest annual, after the United States and China, government data showed Monday. The result, a 0.8 percent quarterly decline, is a slight expansion over the past three months.

But bright days may be ahead, at least in the near future.

Japan now has the highest vaccination rate among major nations and has lifted all restrictions on its economy as its virus levels have dropped to the lowest level in the world in recent weeks.

Seventy-five percent of the country is fully vaccinated. And the number of coronavirus cases has dropped to hundreds since mid-October, down nearly 99 percent from their August peak, reimbursing consumers for long-term repressed costs.