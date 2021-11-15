Japan’s Economy Shrinks, but Outlook Is Warm as Virus Ebbs
In the third quarter of 2021, Japan’s economy continued to falter and shrink again, as the country struggled to find an economic base due to coronavirus restrictions and supply chain crunch that hit its largest producers.
During the July-to-September period, the country’s economy contracted by 3 percent, the third-largest annual, after the United States and China, government data showed Monday. The result, a 0.8 percent quarterly decline, is a slight expansion over the past three months.
But bright days may be ahead, at least in the near future.
Japan now has the highest vaccination rate among major nations and has lifted all restrictions on its economy as its virus levels have dropped to the lowest level in the world in recent weeks.
Seventy-five percent of the country is fully vaccinated. And the number of coronavirus cases has dropped to hundreds since mid-October, down nearly 99 percent from their August peak, reimbursing consumers for long-term repressed costs.
Promoting a positive outlook, policymakers are creating a new round of new, incentives since the election that will support sick businesses and get cash into the hands of people across the country.
Wakaba Kobayashi, an economist at the Daiva Institute of Research in Tokyo, said the payment was likely to be more effective than the previous amount, which went directly into people’s savings accounts.
“At the moment, people are less stressed; It’s okay to go out, “she said.” In this situation, it’s easier to promote consumer spending.
Even before the epidemic, Japan, with its aging population and declining business competitiveness, was struggling to make ends meet. After growth in the latter part of last year, the economy is stuck in a cycle of expansion and contraction, ebb and flow with the virus.
Relaxed sanctions have revived other major economies, failing to pull Japan out of the virus-induced swamp, the result of months spent fighting the epidemic.
The country started the July-September period on a backward footing as it lagged far behind its peers due to vaccination confusion.
By mid-summer, they were in the midst of the toughest battle with the virus. The delta type caused an increase in cases as Tokyo prepared to start the Summer Olympics. The sponsors withdrew the advertising campaign and the tourists stayed at home. The games, which were held without spectators, failed to give the country the financial boost it deserved when it was selected as the host.
The virus spread and Japan entered a state of emergency. Restaurants and bars closed early and the journey dried up, with many people deciding to stay home instead of counting the daring record-high cases.
At the same time, the shortage of semiconductors hit the country’s automakers, forcing many to cut production. In September, the top eight Japanese manufacturers made about half of the cars they had at the same time last year.
“Production has plummeted, and people want to buy cars, but they haven’t been able to,” Ms Kobayashi said.
Tomohiko Kozawa, a researcher at the Japan Research Institute, said that since the end of the country’s emergency last month, foot traffic has almost returned to pre-epidemic levels.
“There is a risk of the infection starting to spread again, but for the moment, the outlook points to recovery,” he said, adding that “we can expect higher growth in domestic consumption in the coming months.”
The auto industry is also expected to revive as chip makers increase production and the epidemic spreads in Southeast Asia, where the virus shuts down factories that manufacture critical parts for Japanese vehicles.
“Exports should improve in the first three months of next year,” Mr Kojawa said.
Hoping to get the economy back on track, the government is expected to pass its economic stimulus package in the next few days, which will provide cash to families with children under 18, help small businesses and take measures to offset rising fuel. Prices, which have led to an increase in industry-wide costs.
Still, other factors will continue to weigh on growth. The country is closed to tourists – and difficult for many professionals and students to access – and it is unclear when the border will reopen. Before the epidemic, many businesses in Japan relied on a steady stream of foreign visitors.
The country should be congratulated on its success in tackling the virus, but it needs to clarify its vision for the future, “said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank.
Although the daily transitions reported in Tokyo have dropped to single digits, “there is no road map” and “no strategy.”
