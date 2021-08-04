Japan’s Hope in Karate, Ryo Kiyuna, Is From Okinawa, the Sport’s Birthplace

TOKYO – Every city that hosts the Olympics is pushing for popular events in their country to be included in the program, and Tokyo is no different. Japanese organizers successfully lobbied for baseball to return after a dozen years of absence and for surfing to make its debut.

The International Olympic Committee also approved the request by Japanese organizers to include karate as a medal-winning sport, an improvement over the cameo it made as a demonstration sport at the Tokyo Games in 1964.

Thanks in part to Hollywood movies, karate is perhaps the best known of the martial arts. But it forms the basis for many other martial arts, including taekwondo, and has many followers around the world.

But it has its roots in the southern Japanese islands of Okinawa, where it was developed centuries ago. It is therefore fitting that one of the favorites for the gold medal of the three-day tournament which starts on Thursday is Ryo Kiyuna, an Okinawan. Three-time individual world champion, Kiyuna will compete in the men’s portion of kata on Friday, and if he meets expectations, he will be the first Okinawa to win an Olympic gold medal.