Japan’s most decorated sumo wrestler Hakuho 36. retired on

The most accomplished sumo wrestler in history is calling it a career at the age of 36.

Hakuho, a native of Mongolia, who came to Japan to pursue sumo at the age of 15, retired with more top-level championships, or yusho, than anyone in the sport’s history.

He won his first title at the elite Makuchi level in 2006. A year later he earned the honorific title of yokozuna, which was reserved for the greatest champion.

Hakuho won at least one of the six annual top tournaments each year, and generally outperformed: in 2010 and 2014, he won five of the six. In 2015, he broke the record of 32 top-level wins set by Taiho in 1971. (Sumo’s history goes back 1,000 years, but the sport’s tournament system began in 1909.)

In recent years, however, Hakuho has struggled with a knee injury, and he tested positive for the coronavirus in January, ruling him out of the tournament. Sumo officials warned him that missing so many events could lead to forced retirement.