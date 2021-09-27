Japan’s most decorated sumo wrestler Hakuho 36. retired on
The most accomplished sumo wrestler in history is calling it a career at the age of 36.
Hakuho, a native of Mongolia, who came to Japan to pursue sumo at the age of 15, retired with more top-level championships, or yusho, than anyone in the sport’s history.
He won his first title at the elite Makuchi level in 2006. A year later he earned the honorific title of yokozuna, which was reserved for the greatest champion.
Hakuho won at least one of the six annual top tournaments each year, and generally outperformed: in 2010 and 2014, he won five of the six. In 2015, he broke the record of 32 top-level wins set by Taiho in 1971. (Sumo’s history goes back 1,000 years, but the sport’s tournament system began in 1909.)
In recent years, however, Hakuho has struggled with a knee injury, and he tested positive for the coronavirus in January, ruling him out of the tournament. Sumo officials warned him that missing so many events could lead to forced retirement.
But he overtook the years to claim his 45th career title at his only tournament of the year in Nagoya in July. In top tournaments, each wrestler competes each day for 15 days. Hakuho won his final event with a 15–0 record. It was their 16th “absolute victory”, as the tournament is also called a record without a loss.
Hakuho’s skill and record are undeniable. But he occasionally flapped wings in his tradition-filled game. In 2019, he urged the audience to clap after a tournament. But since the official ceremonies were not over yet, it was seen as a breach of etiquette, and they were warned by sumo officials.
He has also been criticized for hard strategy, which involves excessive slapping in the face and extra pushing after a bout, as recently as his farewell victory in July. He has also been blamed for a maneuver in which he shoos away a charged opponent whose motion knocks him out of the ring: a legal move, but not considered in the spirit of sumo, which gives importance to a face-to-face confrontation. gives.
Hironori Yano, head of the Yokozuna Deliberation Council, said in 2019, “Being a yokozuna comes with more responsibility, including serving as a role model.”
Hakuho, at 6 feet 4 inches and 350 pounds, is a big man by most measures, but not very big in sumo. His main rival Terunofuji has weighed more than 400 pounds in recent years.
Born Monkhbatin Dawajargal, like other wrestlers, he was given the same ring name: Hakuho means White Pang, a giant bird of Japanese myth.
He was the latest success story in Mongolia, which has produced many of the best sumo wrestlers of the century. A game so embedded in Japan’s history and culture that a seismic shift occurred in the 1990s when successful foreigners emerged, first Hawaiians and then Mongolians.
“Before the tournament, I never expected to win a championship at this age with a record without losing; I am just relieved,” Hakuho said after his victory in July. I think I can fight again.”
But he missed the next tournament, this month, after several wrestlers in his stable tested positive for the coronavirus. And age and injuries eventually led him to put his career on hold.
