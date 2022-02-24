Jared Bynum’s 27 points lift No. 11 Providence over Xavier in 3 OT



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Providence coach Ed porter how his team was fortunate that she had heard a lot about winning close games.

He is hoping that his 11th ranking phriyaraderao will start to hear about how much talent she has.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Jared Binam scored 27 points, including a key 3-pointer, to help Providence stop Xavier 99-92 in triple overtime on Wednesday night.

AJ Reeves added 16 points in the first position with 13 points, and Al-Durham phriyarsake (233, 13-2 Big East) won their second straight overtime game helped. They are 3-0 on the season OT- – in the last four matches – and it’s the first time in school history, Providence won 13 Big East.

“We’re really lucky. That is why whatever we like to play close matches,” said the porter. “The luck comes from somewhere. It’s called talent.”

It was the first triple-overtime game in the Big East after beating St. John’s Diple 90-82 on March 5, 2010. It was Providence’s first game in at least three OTs, as it lost 79-77 in five overs to Dayton in January. 28, 1982.

In 1979, a charter member of the Big East, phriyarara their final two games to win their first-ever regular-season conference championship with a win. Creighton on Saturday and next Tuesday they host No. 8 Villanova inspection.

Adam kunkelera had 20 points and Paul added 19 for jebhiyarera skragasa (1710, 7-9), which has lost two straight and seven of 10. At the end of the second overtime with a 3-pointer skragasa struck a taim.

Musketeers coach Travis Steele said, “Those guys, they emptied the tank there.” “Give credit to their boys, they’ve done some great drama.”

Watson gives up to a net putabyaka phriyarsake 94-92. Kunkela jebhiyarera next possession and missed a 3-pointer bainamera 3 27.8 seconds left to lead Providence raises five.

Xavier missed his next touch, and Noah haracalarake a 3 and putabyaka effort was fouled. He hit two free throw and, after missing another masketarsa, Providence was able to finish the clock.

Watson said, “any time of day, I’ll be lucky if we are to win this.”

The first two series in each of the last wild end of extra time followed.

Zach Fremantle scored the first five points of the first OT to give Xavier a 75-70 lead. But the Friars sent the last five points in one second.

They took up the pace and bainama four quick points on the second OT- phraiyarsake score was 79-75 lead.

Lead the ball back to the Musketeers had a turnover in 7977. Skragasake was foul and two free throi struck to tie it.

Kunkel 1:43 and the rest of the Friars overturned it again with a floater dipped in an alley.

Bainamake was foul, but made just one of two free throw.

Xavier failed to land on his next bar and Benam dropped a 15-foot jumper that gave Providence an 82-81 lead.

Kunkela Lane caught in the air and it was overturned, allowing Xavier was fouled. Breed Alley, who until then did not try to take a shot, sinking two free throw made it 84-81.

Bridera two free throw skrugasa his basket at the other end before it comes to a point.

Two more free throws from Scrags cut it to 86-85, but Xavier fouled Watson before the next inbound – a great foul. Watson did one of the two, but with six seconds left, Providence was again fouled.

Braid hit the first but missed the second, allowing Scrugs to race on the court and tie 3 from the wing in the buzzer.

Big picture

Providence did not play the last two games in the most clear, but with two of its first Big East regular-season games to capture the title remained in the driver’s seat. Phriyaradera three conference games were canceled due to kobhida -19.

In regulation

Providence struggled to find the offensive line in Sunday’s overtime win over Butler without Durham, who sat down with a sports hernia. He returned to the starting lineup, but some similar issues arose again against the Musketeers.

About five 3-pointers in the second half, led by Xavier Reeves 5:08 60 in the game play rules.

Musketeers responded with a backdoor layup by Scruges, then a corner 3-pointer by Hurcher.

Kunkelera a short jumper to masketiyarsake left behind in 6463.

Phriyarsa coming out of a timeout missed twice, and then reverses it when Justin minayara prevents inbound pass skrugasa 2:43 left, and left for a leapera doyana odamera be approached.

The game stopped after the court began to concentrate. It was about 15 minutes late before the game started again.

Reeves knocked down a 3 in the next possession to tie it, followed by a steal by Durham. He was fouled but combined for just one of two free throws to make it 67-66.

A tip-in jack nunjera jebhiyarake brought before the foul line before the 2 for 1 run, Watson gave up a tie game.

Then, with a time of 45.2 seconds to edge 70-68 phremyantala masketiyaradera was free for a lay-up.

A Durham their turnaround jumper 23 seconds left to tie it again.

Coming Next

Setana returned home on Saturday, when the Xavier.

Providence celebrates Senior Day on Saturday when it hosts Creighton.