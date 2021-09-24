Jared Harris is (and is not) his father’s son
Ask “Foundation” creator David S. Goyer why Jared Harris was his first choice in this ambitious new Apple TV+ series, and he’ll point to a small, meaningful moment during filming.
Ever since Isaac Asimov wrote the first stories in the series in the 1940s, “Foundation” has been a cornerstone science-fiction text. Harris plays Hari Seldon, one of the genre’s best-known characters: a kind and distant mastermind, mostly seen through the eyes of others. It is a difficult part to write and also difficult to act. “By his very nature, Hari has to remain elusive,” said Goyer. But he is also the “emotional and intellectual glue” of the story.
So at the end of a scene in which Hari details the prophetic predictions, Goyer asks the episode’s director to continue rolling after Harris has finished his lines. “Even though he’s not saying it verbally, I wanted to feel the tremendous weight on this person’s shoulders,” Goyer recalled. He made the scene long enough for Harris, still in character, to back down and sigh, silently revealing who Hari really is when no one is watching.
It was a subtle, intuitive gesture that made a man known in the “Foundation” as “the smartest in the galaxy” felt like a real person. Talk to just about anyone who’s worked with Harris, and they’ll tell similar stories about their own little moments of the actor’s grace and his attention to the tiniest details of his characters.
Naren Shankar, a writer and producer on the science-fiction series “The Expanse”, said that Harris created much of his charismatic, overbearing character in that series, Anderson Dawes, playing Anderson around the tattoo, working with the writers. To understand the entire history behind the ink. “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner described how Harris once set the tone for an entire scene by adjusting his tie after his character Lane Price emerged from a night of drinking and carousing — an unscripted Gesture that talked about a man trying to try again. Her dignity in an indecent moment.
Time and again, he is described as an actor who diligently prepares, asks challenging questions to his colleagues and constantly brings a delicate, relatable humanity to some dark, heavy material.
Harris, 60, has been very busy over the past five years anchoring complex dramas such as “The Terror” and “Chernobyl”, while appearing in small roles in ensemble-driven series such as “The Expanse”, “The Crown” and “Carnival”. also playing roles. Row.” At this point in his career, he said in a recent video call, he looks for projects where the writing is good, and where the creative team is open to collaboration.
“I always ask that person that question when I’m talking to them, early on in terms of whether I’m going to get on board or not,” he said. “What kind of relationship do they want with the actor?”
Harris was calling from Pennsylvania Amish country, where he was shooting a movie. (When he’s not working, he splits his time between Los Angeles and New York City with his wife, Allegra Riggio.) In conversation, he is in the form of people who have worked with him: from ideas. Filled in, and willing to throw questions back to delve deeper into the topic of the person he’s talking to.
It’s a process that TV writers like Goyer, Weiner and Shankar especially appreciate because it takes a long time to make a television, and it helps actors who are committed to making every scene feel more alive. . Harris went on to work with writers and directors to “develop how you will get where they want their story to reach.”
“You’re not changing the story,” he said. “But you may be coming along different routes.”
a professional professional
After the first 20 years of his career playing mostly characters in indie films such as “I Shot Andy Warhol” and “Happiness”, Harris was nearing his 50th birthday, when he appeared in “Mad Men”, which turned into a role. Gaya. his delayed success. It was his three-season stint as Lane Price, a buttoned-up British financial officer who takes great chances when he joins a New York advertising agency that eventually led Harris to the long shadow of his father, Richard Harris. One of the most respected actors of the 20th century.
Weiner saw parallels between Lane and Harris: a respectable but perhaps overlooked pro-supporter, buoyed by the opportunity to re-establish himself in America.
“His life has been very interesting,” Weiner said of Harris. “He knew who he was, and he knew who Lane was.”
Similarly, in the AMC horror anthology “The Terror” – which Harris has rated as his best work alongside “Mad Men” and “Chernobyl” – he played a depressed naval officer who survives on an Arctic expedition. rediscovers his desire to live. That season’s writer-producer David Kajganich described this rare lead role for Harris as a part that resonated with the actor’s own experience: “a man who has repeatedly portrayed himself as a sailor.” But he was never given full command of the campaign.”
It was never a given that Harris was about to go into the family business. The son of Richard Harris and actress Elizabeth Rees-Williams—and, briefly, stepson of actor Rex Harrison, to whom his mother was married for a few years in the early 1970s—he grew up as a shy child. , whose parents urged him to consider a career as a teacher or lawyer.
Neither of those jobs attracted him. Looking back at the colleges, he only knew that he “just wanted to get out of England for a while,” he said.
“I wanted to go somewhere where no one knew anything about me or my family,” he continued, “and I could start to find out who I was.”
He attended Duke University in North Carolina. (Taking a taste of the irony, Harris noted that, as a foreigner, this “white English boy” counted toward the college’s diversity quota.) There, he found his way to the theater department and when When cast in the play “A”, he discovered his calling. Murder Is Announced,” based on the Agatha Christie novel.
“I loved the adrenaline rush,” he said. “I loved the fear. I loved the camaraderie. I loved the way you got to know each other quickly. All those kinds of restrictive rules that we impose around us – especially as English people In – all of them had to disappear rapidly.”
That “we’re all in this together” energy is still a part of what attracted Harris to her job. Lee Pace, who played a galactic emperor in “Foundation,” said that even though he and Harris only appeared together in the show’s first episode, they regularly ate dinner and compared notes.
“There’s a science to Jared’s work.” Paes said. “I come from the theater, so the time around the table is invaluable to me, where you just say everything that’s on your mind and listen to other smart people’s reactions.”
history lesson
Given that Harris’s father, who died in 2002, was as notorious for his alcohol-filled pranks as he was for giving lucrative performances, it might seem strange to say that both men share a work ethic. share. But while Harris acknowledged that the stories about his father’s hard-drinking generation of actors were mostly true, he also insisted that he played up that image as a way to generate publicity.
“The thing is, all those people, they all take their careers very seriously,” Harris said. In part, his father fed that image, he said, “to the detriment of his reputation as an actor.”
“Because now it’s ‘Hell Raising Richard Harris,'” he said. “Always that first.”
Sometimes the kids of celebrities get flustered at any mention of their family ties; But bring on Richard Harris, and his son’s face lit up. (And make the mistake of referring to Richard Harris, a proud Irishman, as being part of the great tradition of English theatre, and you can expect a playful rebuke: “Not English! Words fighting them.”)
Harris takes pride in that theatrical legacy—not only of his father, but of Peter O’Toole, Laurence Olivier, Richard Burton and the rest.
“I grew up admiring them as distant mentors who, you see, are trying to figure out how they did it,” he said. “But I was also very attracted to American tradition, seeing Montgomery Clift and James Dean and Brando, Hackman and Hoffman and Pacino and De Niro. Always looking for ideas of how they do it. How Robert Duvall does it ?”
Harris’s parents were quite confident in coming to see him act when he was at Duke. “To be honest, none of them really had any hope, expectation or belief that I would do anything other than stink on stage,” he said. His father eventually gave up and came downstairs to see him post-graduation in the play “Entertaining Mr. Sloane”.
“I remember so vividly the first laugh he got from the audience in the first five minutes,” Harris said. “He was really surprised and thrilled.”
They went out to dinner that night, with Richard Harris suddenly eager to share tips and anecdotes, peer-to-peer. Jared Harris said, “I never tire of describing the performances he has seen.” “Olivier’s Coriolanus and his famous death scene. Paul Scofield’s Hamlet. He will re-enact these performances and discuss why this man did it this time.”
Those conversations gave Harris the sense that even an actor’s tiniest gesture can help “shape the world” of a character.
In “Foundation,” the emphasis on better cinematography was important because he was playing someone who can’t reveal everything he knows. (This air of mystery extends to talking about the series, which has several twists the actors and writers can’t yet discuss.)
“You’re playing someone who holds their cards to their chest,” Harris said. “And it’s fun because being a mystery is a very important, useful thing as an actor. Even if you’re playing the post man, or the guy delivering the milk, the audience gets to guess. To be able to impose that the existence of an inner life is one of the main things that you have to be able to transcend.”
Sometimes Harris’ preparations can be subtle, as in the movie “Lincoln” by General Ulysses S. In his performance as Grant, for which he took a historical look at the general and always carried a cigar stub in his dress pocket. And sometimes his keen understanding of the material creates the poem, as in the “Mad Men” scene, when Lane Price seals his own doom by creating a sign and then flapping the paper in the air. The tax dries the ink—as if, according to Weiner, he was “waving goodbye.”
When asked by Harris to define the special quality a project brings, different collaborators have different answers. Weiner described how Harris can be “non-emotional” and “emotional” at the same time.
“When the character gets into their feelings, not only does it happen with great difficulty, but it seems like they can’t keep it anymore and they regret sharing it,” he said. “It’s very painful and very deep.”
Harris, however, doesn’t think he has any special notes that he plays more perfectly than any other. “I try to throw them off the track all the time,” he said.
“Brando talks about inviting the audience to follow you, acting as if you’re walking down the back alleys of a city,” he said. “You take unexpected left and right turns and try and shake them.
“Then you let them catch up with you again.”
