Jared Harris is (and is not) his father’s son

Ask “Foundation” creator David S. Goyer why Jared Harris was his first choice in this ambitious new Apple TV+ series, and he’ll point to a small, meaningful moment during filming.

Ever since Isaac Asimov wrote the first stories in the series in the 1940s, “Foundation” has been a cornerstone science-fiction text. Harris plays Hari Seldon, one of the genre’s best-known characters: a kind and distant mastermind, mostly seen through the eyes of others. It is a difficult part to write and also difficult to act. “By his very nature, Hari has to remain elusive,” said Goyer. But he is also the “emotional and intellectual glue” of the story.

So at the end of a scene in which Hari details the prophetic predictions, Goyer asks the episode’s director to continue rolling after Harris has finished his lines. “Even though he’s not saying it verbally, I wanted to feel the tremendous weight on this person’s shoulders,” Goyer recalled. He made the scene long enough for Harris, still in character, to back down and sigh, silently revealing who Hari really is when no one is watching.