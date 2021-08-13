Jared Padalecki on the ‘Walker’ Finale and ‘Supernatural’

Do you still feel mourning the end of “Supernatural”? How has this show changed your life?

We, the people who have worked and watched “Supernatural,” have all been blessed with this time to prepare for a loss. And finally, the loss was still tragic and dramatic. But in another sense, “Supernatural” never really died. I’m still talking to [Jensen] Ackles, Misha [Collins], and the rest of the gang. I did “Supernatural” from 22 to 38, and I will never deny that my time and experiences on this show is certainly part of who I am now. It’s still a part of me. I could shoot a scene as Sam Winchester right now because he lives in me, and I’m sure he always will.

I’m sitting in my office right now, and behind me is my newest brand of ribbon. On the last day of filming, when we shot on this bridge, which was the last shot in the series, we had our tape marks. My dear friend [the actor and stunt man] Jason Cecchini picked up the latest ribbon brands – my red ribbon brand and Jensen’s blue ribbon brand. He put them on a call sheet and framed them, and as we all said goodbye to each other, he handed them to us. I have so many reminders. The mother of my kids is someone I met on the season 4 show, and now we have three kids! It sounds like a cop, but because I’ve thought about it so much, I can’t even begin to explain how much it has changed me.

In June, you posted on Twitter that you were “eviscerated” to learn that your former co-star Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel, were working on a “Supernatural” prequel without your knowledge. What exactly happened that night?

I hadn’t heard of it, and then he and I discussed [the next morning]. He just kind of explained, “Dude, that ain’t picked up yet. It’s not even written yet. He knows and I know how much “Supernatural” means to both of us, and it wasn’t a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something he didn’t really feel existed yet. But he said, “Hey, I’ll tell you what’s going on.”