Jarin Khan Dating Bigg Boss Fame Shivansh Mishra: Actress Jarin Khan Dating Bigg Boss 12 Fame Shivansh Mishra Watch Holiday Pictures Video In Goa

Although Jareen Khan is hiding things related to her personal life, some pictures have surfaced recently, which has revealed her dating life. Jareen Khan is dating Shivansh Mishra. Shivansh Mishra was seen as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 12’.

Jareen Khan is currently on holiday in Goa with Shiva and some of her photos and videos are going viral on social media. Let me tell you that Shivansh Mishra had recently celebrated his birthday, whose photos and videos he shared on Instagram. In a video, Shivansh is heard calling Zareen Khan a ‘sweetie’.

On the other hand, on Shivansh Mishra’s birthday, Jareen Khan wrote a very cute post for him. Sharing a cute picture of himself with Shivansh, he wrote, ‘Teda hai lekin mera hai, happy birthday my Shiva. May God always bless us. You will get what you want.



None of Jareen Khan and Shivansh Mishra have officially said anything about their relationship yet, but these viral photos, videos and Jareen’s post are giving a lot of hints. On the commercial front, Jareen Khan appeared in ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’ this year, which was released in May. She had earlier appeared in a Punjabi film in 2019.

