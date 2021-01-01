Jarin Khan Dating Bigg Boss Fame Shivansh Mishra: Actress Jarin Khan Dating Bigg Boss 12 Fame Shivansh Mishra Watch Holiday Pictures Video In Goa
On the other hand, on Shivansh Mishra’s birthday, Jareen Khan wrote a very cute post for him. Sharing a cute picture of himself with Shivansh, he wrote, ‘Teda hai lekin mera hai, happy birthday my Shiva. May God always bless us. You will get what you want.
None of Jareen Khan and Shivansh Mishra have officially said anything about their relationship yet, but these viral photos, videos and Jareen’s post are giving a lot of hints. On the commercial front, Jareen Khan appeared in ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’ this year, which was released in May. She had earlier appeared in a Punjabi film in 2019.
