Jarvis Landry tells Browns he wants to stay, but “ball” with team



Brown’s five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Laundry, who slowed down last season due to injury, told the team he was hoping to stay but was ready to move on if needed.

In a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday, Laundry, who is entering his final year under contract, spoke of his uncertain future with Cleveland.

“I told them on the CLE court that I wanted to stay but if not I am confident enough to help myself recover this year and play my part in winning the championship elsewhere,” Landry wrote.

Because he is set to earn $ 15.1 million next season, the Browns may ask Landry to renew his contract. The two sides are expected to meet at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis next week.

When the Browners play-off 2020 after decades of incompetence, laundry was instrumental in helping to improve the culture. He came to Cleveland in a 2018 trade with Miami, where he was the league’s most consistent pass catcher in four seasons.

Laundry’s production declined in 2021, when he suffered a left knee sprain in Week 2 against Houston. In a season with more turmoil centered around Laundry’s friend and former college teammate Odell Beckham Jr., he ended his career-lowering 52 catches for 570 yards – 50 from his high – and two touchdowns in 12 games.

The 29-year-old said there were other injuries as well.

“The reality behind all this is that I’m back to playing at the best shape of my life. I’ve been hit for 2 weeks with high grade MCL sprains, partial quad tears and bone injuries,” Laundry tweeted. “Then came back early and ended up getting injured all season. You didn’t hear me mention anything about it.

“I missed 0 games before this year. So push all your descriptions, note this. … I gave everything !!!! Everything.”

After Beckham left Cleveland in November, Laundry did not speak to reporters for the rest of the season. Her only interview came at a Holiday Food Drive she hosted.

“My media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after the game,” Landry explained.