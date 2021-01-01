jarvo 69 arrested: jarvo 69 arrested for assault after violating security on second day of England Test against India

Pitch attacker Jarvu 69 has been arrested for repeatedly affecting the game during the ongoing India-England Test series. The full name of British prankstar and YouTuber Jarvo is Daniel Jarvis. Police have arrested Jarvu on suspicion of assault. He is currently in the South London Police Station.

Bairstow was killed

On Friday, the second day of the fourth Test, when Jarvu came on the field, he deliberately clashed with English batsman Johnny Bairstow. The case relates to England’s 34th over in the first innings. After that Umesh Yadav was completing his over. Oli Pope and Johnny Bairstow were present on the wicket. Bairstow looked very angry after the push. He was immediately taken off the field by security guards.



The game had to be stopped in the middle

The next day, Friday at The Oval, after Lord’s, Headingley, the game was stopped for a short time, when the opposing fan ran into the field. This English citizen is a fan of the Indian team. The real purpose of this pitch event is to make headlines and spread the word about his actions. However, this rudeness is costing him dearly. The Yorkshire County Cricket Club banned him from Leeds for life. Also fined. Now I have to go to jail.

Sehwag-Nehra comment on Jarvo: ‘Don’t believe in kick ghosts’

Calling himself a member of Team India

He wanted to field at Lord’s after wearing the Indian team’s jersey. When he was stopped by security guards, he started claiming to be a member of the Indian cricket team. Mohammed Siraj and the rest of the players could not help but smile when they saw Jarvu’s action. Then his goal in the Leeds Test was to come on as a batsman. At that moment, Rohit Sharma came on the field wearing a helmet and a mask.

Afridi-Akhtar were abusive, Sehwag stopped talking after scoring 300 runs