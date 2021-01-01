jarvo 69 dressed as an Indian player: Watch the video English fan dressed as an Indian player enters the playing arena in Lord’s vs ENG II Test; English fans in Indian jerseys, Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja rolling with smiles

A very funny incident took place during the second Test between India and England at Lord’s. An English cricket fan arrives in the Indian team’s jersey during the 74th over of the English innings. When security personnel asked him to leave, he started pointing fingers at the BCCI men in jerseys and told them he was part of the team. Fast bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja could not help but smile.

The name of this fan wearing jersey number-69 is said to be Jaravo. In the video, which went viral on social media, it can be clearly seen that when the security personnel were trying to pull out the fan, he ran into them and tried to identify himself as one of the Indian cricketers. The match had to be stopped for some time.



Meanwhile, Indian cricketers were also seen having fun. Critics, on the other hand, could not help but smile. The audience was amazed at what was happening. As security personnel pulled out the fan, Mohammad Siraj was seen clapping and laughing out loud. His laughter could not stop.

KL Rahul’s century helped India reach 364 in the first innings. James Anderson, on the other hand, took 5 wickets for 62 runs in the 31st Test.

KL throws champagne lid on Rahul, embarrassing spectator at ‘Mecca’ cricket lord