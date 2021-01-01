Jaskaran Malhotra hit six sixes in one over

For the fourth time in international cricket, a cricketer has hit six sixes in a row off six balls. Malhotra has now joined a club that includes South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs, India’s Yuvraj Singh and West Indies’ Kieron Pollard. Born in Chandigarh, Jaskaran now plays cricket for the United States.He achieved this feat in his second ODI against Papua New Guinea. With 173 off his 102 balls, he has now become the first batsman to score a century for the United States. In this match, USA scored 270 runs on the scoreboard while batting first.

Amazing coincidence

Hitting six sixes in an over is not a simple phenomenon and even if it is a pattern, it is interesting. That same year 3/3 Kiran Pollard made this amazing performance in the T20 against Sri Lanka. Yuvraj Singh had hit six sixes in the World Cup on 6/6 and now Jaskaran Malhotra had hit six sixes on 9/9, the 9th day of the 9th month. It should not be forgotten that UV’s date of birth is also 12/12.