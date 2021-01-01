Jasleen Matharu admitted to hospital: Jasleen Matharu admitted to hospital: Accidental death of co-star Siddharth Shukla has affected her

While the general fans are saddened by the departure of Siddharth Shukla, his friends in the industry are still shocked. It is still hard for everyone to believe that their loved one is not in this world. Actress Jasleen Matharu was so upset by the news of Siddharth Shukla’s death that she had to be hospitalized.

Jasleen shared her video from the hospital on Instagram. Jasleen looks helpless on the hospital bed. She tells in this video how she got to the hospital.



In the video, Jasleen says, ‘On the day Siddharth died, I went to his house to hear the news and when I went to his house, what was the atmosphere like there, Shahnaz, Aunty met. After I met him when I got home and the message I read – you die too. For the first time in my life, I was affected so badly. I thought life was so unpredictable. How strange, I don’t know what happened to me. ‘

He further said, ‘After this I had to be admitted to the hospital. I had a fever of 103 degrees last night. I’m feeling better now. Take care of yourself, I will get well soon. ‘

Earlier, Jasleen had said some things in a conversation with Pinkvilla about meeting Shahnaz. He had said, ‘I spoke to Shahnaz, but she is not well. She is completely silent in one place, she says nothing, she is lost in her own world. I sat next to him for a long time but he did not say anything to me. She did not blink for a minute after Siddharth’s death. Family members are trying to get her to sleep. Thank you Shahnaz Gill is with her brother this time and I am sure he will take good care of her.