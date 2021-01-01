jasmin bhasin aly goni: Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmine Bhasin gets a surprise kiss from a fan Video goes viral
In fact, in Jasmine Bhasin’s viral video, you can clearly see that as soon as Jasmine comes out of the hospital, a female fan comes and starts taking selfies with her. Jasmine said yes to taking a selfie and started taking selfies while standing together, when the fan suddenly kissed Jasmine. On which the jasmine hangs. Fans have reacted strongly to this video of Jasmine.
Jasmine Bhasin is dating Ali Goni
Jasmine is making a lot of headlines for her love life these days. Chameli has been dating TV actor Ali Goni for the past few months. Both were good friends before. But in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, their love blossomed. Speaking of work front, series like ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, ‘Belan Wali Bahu’, ‘Nagin’ and ‘Tu Aashiqui’ have created a special identity in the minds of the people with their excellent acting.
