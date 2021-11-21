Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni turn heads with their cute chemistry | Photos of Jasmin Bhasin Ali Goni from Anushka Ranjan – Aditya Seal’s wedding
clear chemistry
Jasmine and Ali were seen posing for the cameras comfortably, taking full time. After a long time, the entire industry has gathered together for some celebration.
TV stars Ali and Jasmine
Both Ali Goni and Jasmine are big stars of TV. While Ali started her career with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jasmin Bhasin started her career with Zee TV show Tashan – E – Ishq.
meet on reality show
Jasmine and Ali met on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The friendship of both of them reached Bigg Boss from this show.
came together in bigg boss
Jasmine and Ali came together as a couple in Bigg Boss and their chemistry was well received by the fans.
Beautiful photo
A very beautiful picture of Jasmin Bhasin from the wedding of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal.
