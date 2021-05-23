Jasmin Bhasin Confirms – Aly And I Were Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Jammu Last Month





Mumbai: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of many a lot-cherished {couples} within the nation. The duo by no means fails to share a number of updates with their followers. Nevertheless, they stored it a secret that they each had been examined optimistic for coronavirus final month.

Jasmin Bhasin has now confirmed that the couple bought contaminated whereas they had been in Jammu final month and that now they're utterly advantageous. In a dialog with The Occasions of India, a supply near the couple revealed, "Jasmin and Aly examined optimistic inside a spot of just some days from one another. They quarantined themselves and examined unfavourable every week later. They tried to remain as optimistic as they might throughout the restoration part." The identical has been confirmed by Jasmin too.

Jasmin and Aly visited the latter's home in Jammu final month. Again then, throughout the Ramadan month, Jasmin was additionally seen making ready Iftaari for Aly's household. A video of the identical was shared on social media by Aly's brother. It confirmed Aly giving directions for making ready the meal, and likewise having fun with a cute second with Jasmin whereas his relations assist him within the act.

Jasmin and Aly confessed their love for one another within the Bigg Boss 14 home. Even exterior the Bigg Boss home, the duo has been noticed collectively a number of occasions whether or not it’s for procuring or for dinner dates. The duo additionally featured in a number of songs collectively together with Tony Kakkar’s Tera Swimsuit and Vishal Mishra’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.

Coronavirus pandemic has hit the tv and Bollywood business onerous. A number of actors have been examined optimistic up to now together with Rupali Ganguly, Amar Upadhyay, Monalisa, Neil Bhatt, Nikki Tamboli amongst others.