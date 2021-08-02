Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Won the 100-Meter Hurdles

“I’m pretty sure everyone is excited” in Puerto Rico, Camacho-Quinn said. “For such a small country, it gives hope to the little people. I’m just happy to be the person to do this.

Camacho-Quinn had cleared a hurdle and failed to advance to the semifinals at that event in 2016. His brother, Robert Quinn, is linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

Harrison had been a medal favorite in 2016, but failed to qualify at the Olympic trials in July, before setting the world record at 12.20 later that month. “I missed my game in 2016 so to come here and get a medal for my country I couldn’t be happier,” she said on Monday.