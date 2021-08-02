Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Won the 100-Meter Hurdles
TOKYO – Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women’s 100-meter hurdles on Monday morning, beating world record-holder Kendra Harrison of the United States.
University of Kentucky graduate Camacho-Quinn was the favorite with a perfect season and an Olympic record of 12.26 seconds in the semifinals. But Harrison had the experience and had gotten the best of her in their meetings over the years.
Camacho-Quinn quickly escaped, then pulled away after halfway to comfortably win in 12.37 seconds. Harrison was second in 12.52, three hundredths of a second ahead of Megan Tapper of Jamaica.
This was only Puerto Rico’s second Olympic gold medal, following Monica Puig’s victory in women’s tennis at the 2016 Games. It was Puerto Rico’s first gold on track and her second medal in this sport, after a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles for Javier Culson in 2012.
“I’m pretty sure everyone is excited” in Puerto Rico, Camacho-Quinn said. “For such a small country, it gives hope to the little people. I’m just happy to be the person to do this.
Camacho-Quinn had cleared a hurdle and failed to advance to the semifinals at that event in 2016. His brother, Robert Quinn, is linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
Harrison had been a medal favorite in 2016, but failed to qualify at the Olympic trials in July, before setting the world record at 12.20 later that month. “I missed my game in 2016 so to come here and get a medal for my country I couldn’t be happier,” she said on Monday.
#Jasmine #CamachoQuinn #Won #100Meter #Hurdles
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.