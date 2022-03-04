Jason Day’s mother dies after 5-year battle with cancer



Jason de Arnold withdrew from the Palmer Invitational and moved home to Ohio, arriving just in time to be by his mother’s side when he died of cancer.

Danning Day was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, which was revealed tearfully in Austin’s Dale Match Play. He progressed through special treatment in Ohio, returned to the country in Australia, and then spent the last few years with Day in Ohio after the cancer returned.

Day said in an Instagram post that he died peacefully on Wednesday night. Day’s sister and one of their children were able to leave Australia to live with Columbus because of his deteriorating condition.

“We are heartbroken but incredibly grateful for the gift of being with him for the past two years or so,” Day said. “He fought hard until his last breath. I am forever indebted to him for the sacrifices he made for my success and for the person he helped me to be. We will miss him very much.”

Her father died of stomach cancer when she was 12 years old. He got into trouble when his mother borrowed money from his brother and sold their house to pay for the day to go to a boarding school with a golf program. It was there that he met Colin Swaton, who became his coach and caddy when Day reached number one in the world.

Poulter Tribute

Ian Polter starts and ends every day with news of Russia’s war against Ukraine, and it was in his head when he started inviting Arnold Palmer.

“We just play a silly game of golf while others in the world are suffering,” he said.

For the opening round at Bay Hill, Poulter tried his best to find the color of the Ukrainian flag – yellow trousers and a blue top. He fired a 68 shot.

“I’ve got quite a few clothes in the closet, so I’ve got a few colors that I think will give them some respect,” Polter said.

“I think it’s difficult when you flick the news right now and obviously you see the devastation going on around the world and you feel for the people of Ukraine,” he said. “For those who are suffering there, I can at least wear the same color today. Everyone is probably thinking of those families who have suffered at the moment.”

Rough praise

The biggest discussion on Bay Hill this week is rough, and most players seemed happy to see it, at least around the greens.

The thickness of the fairway is strong, Adam Scott says it is a half-shot penalty. The new year at Arnold Palmer Invitational is replacing the thorny area outside of the greens with dense grass.

Instead of taking a shot from 20 yards on a tight lie, the ball is located in a deep groove around the greens. Still, it’s closer to the hole and shots can be easier.

“Over the last seven to 10 years, the riverine areas that we’ve seen evolving have been removed and replaced with heavier rows drawn near the greenery,” McDowell said. “That means you can be a little more aggressive in some of these pin positions, but the ball doesn’t focus that far. But you also get a pretty big lie around the greens.”

Nevertheless, it is a powerful test. The average score in the preliminary round was 72.3.