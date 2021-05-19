Jason Derulo announces he has welcomed first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes



Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have welcomed their first child collectively.

The couple introduced the arrival of their son, a child boy named Jason King Derulo, with heart-melting movies and pictures of their toddler posted to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

‘The happiest day of my life bringing our child boy (Jason King Derulo) house. He is so fortunate to have such a robust caring hero of a mom @jenafrumes,’ Jason, 31, posted to his Instagram, alongside with a candy video capturing his early moments.

‘The happiest day of my life’: Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have welcomed their first child collectively.

The video began with the couple driving to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, the place Jena gave beginning to their bouncing child boy.

Nurses have been then proven handing the new child child to a shirtless Jason for some skin-to-skin contact.

The singer was then captured gently dressing the toddler in his onesie as his girlfriend comforted their crying child with a soothing, motherly tone.

Jason introduced Jena’s being pregnant lower than two months in the past on his Instagram account, the place he posted video of himself kissing her rising bump.

Aww: Jason could not have been any happier asserting the beginning of their son

Doting dad: Nurses have been then proven handing the new child child to a shirtless Jason for some skin-to-skin contact

Oh child! Derulo and his girlfriend Jena introduced they have been anticipating their child again in March

Proud parents-to-be: The couple could not have seemed any happier, strolling by the ocean

‘Could not be extra excited for this new chapter in our life,’ Jason captioned the submit.

Jena additionally shared the completely happy information to her account with a candy picture of her boyfriend cradling her rising child bump from behind whereas the 2 beamed ear-to-ear.

‘Mother & Dad,’ she captioned the picture, including a white coronary heart, leaves and a child emoji.

Jason video featured cinematic slow-motion footage of the lovestruck couple strolling alongside a dock and a stunning seashore simply earlier than sundown.

Jena highlighted her burgeoning determine in a sublime pale pink bodycon costume that highlighted her cleavage and showcased her toned legs.

Beloved-up couple: Jena additionally shared the completely happy information to her account with a candy picture of her boyfriend cradling her rising child bump from behind whereas the 2 beamed ear-to-ear

Beautiful: Jena highlighted her burgeoning determine in a sublime pale pink bodycon costume that highlighted her cleavage and showcased her toned legs

She added an identical sheer lace scarf to her ensemble for her seashore stroll with Jason and wore her blonde locks in voluminous curls.

The Whatcha Say singer rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana button-up shirt coated in intricate gold floral designs, alongside with beach-appropriate white shorts with shredded patches.

He added some aptitude with diamond-encrusted Cuban hyperlinks round his neck and a large silver luxurious wristwatch.

After their leisurely seashore stroll, Jason was seen in closeup as he knelt down in entrance of Jena and ran his hand throughout her child bump, earlier than leaning in to kiss it delicately.

The romantic clip was soundtracked to Robin Thicke’s falsetto from his music Misplaced With out U.

Seashore apparel: The Whatcha Say singer rocked a black Dolce & Gabbana button-up shirt coated in intricate gold floral designs, alongside with beach-appropriate white shorts with shredded patches

Candy: After their leisurely seashore stroll, Jason was seen in closeup as he knelt down in entrance of Jena and ran his hand throughout her child bump

Child on board: He leaned in to provide her tummy a kiss

Again in August, Jason advised Web page Six that he met the mannequin and Instagram star on the fitness center simply earlier than the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘We met at Equinox,’ he defined. ‘We each have the same want to work out on a regular basis, and I had seen her as soon as there earlier than, after which the second time, I used to be like, “Aight. Imma go speak to her,” and the remainder is historical past.’

The chart-topper has lately turn out to be a sensation once more because of his well-liked TikTok movies, which normally function subtle visible results that put them a notch above many different well-liked posters, although their intricate nature generally would not work for his girlfriend.

‘She likes doing the transitions,’ Jason stated of Jena’s favourite movies. ‘She likes doing like actually natural issues, whereas I type of actually just like the particular results sorts of issues essentially the most. Mine take quite a bit longer to do the particular results, so generally she simply would not need to wait that lengthy. She simply desires to submit straight away, however we each faucet into each.’

Meet cute: Again in August, Jason advised Web page Six that he met the mannequin and Instagram star on the fitness center simply earlier than the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

Child fever: The TikTok star advised Web page Six in August that he is likely to be affected by ‘child fever.’ He added, ‘I feel I am attending to that age, you understand what I am saying?’

On the time, Jason was requested if making TikTok movies with his niece Skylar may need given him a case of ‘child fever.’

‘, I feel I am attending to that age, you understand what I am saying? So, I do not know,’ he replied coyly.

Jena, 27, was reported in September to have signed a five-figure deal with on-line model PrettyLittleThing to turn out to be their new ambassador for the subsequent six months.

Previous to her relationship with Jason, the New Jersey–born magnificence dated the English soccer star Jesse Lingard.

Earlier than putting up his quarantine romance, Jason was with lingerie mannequin Daphne Pleasure in 2016.

He additionally dated singer Jordin Sparks for 3 years, main as much as their 2014 break up.