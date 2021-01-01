Jason Holder 3rd Umpire: Watch the video of the West Indies cricketer playing a match in the dressing room after being washed away by rain on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan: Oops! What is this … a cricket match in the dressing room instead of the ground? You are not shocked, you will not be able to stop smiling after watching the VIDEO

Highlights West Indies won the first Test by one wicket

The second day’s play of the second Test was carried out in the rain.

Pakistan scored 212 for 4 on the first day.



The second Test of the series between hosts West Indies and Pakistan (West Indies vs Pakistan Second Test) is being played at Sabina Park in Kingston. The game on the second day of the match was washed away by rain. Pakistan scored 212 for 4 on the first day.

No ball was bowled on Saturday due to torrential rain. In such a situation, the players of both the teams along with the fans were disappointed. This time, however, a video of the West Indies team’s dressing room is going viral on social media. The video shows West Indies cricketers playing a match in the dressing room.

The video was shared by Windies Cricket on its official Twitter handle. Jomel Warikan and Chemar Holder appear to be batting. After this, an appeal of LBW is made against Chemar. Here Jason Holder is playing the role of third umpire. Shamrah Brooks is the field umpire. He had declared Warichan out. In such cases, the Warricks demand DRS. After this Jason Holder is seen tracking the ball in a very unique way.

Fans are having fun on social media on this video of West Indies cricketers. One user tweeted, ‘ICC please take Jason Holder permanently for his services. Another user wrote, ‘Nice review.’

Babar Azam and Fawad played half-centuries for Pakistan

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Skipper Babar Azam scored 75 for Pakistan, while Fawad Alam retired with 76 due to injury. Faheem Ashraf (23) and Mohammad Rizwan (22) are unbeaten. Fast bowler Kemar Roach has taken 3 wickets for the West Indies so far.

