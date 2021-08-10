Jason Isbell, Stevie Nicks Cancel Shows Over Covid Concerns

The recent spike in coronavirus cases, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, has resulted in the cancellation of several upcoming musical performances.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit’s show scheduled for Wednesday in Houston has been canceled, according to A declaration Tuesday from Mr. Isbell music label, Southeastern Records. The venue, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, “was unwilling to comply with the group’s up-to-date health and safety standards,” one read. Tickets purchased online will be refunded, the statement said.

Also on Tuesday, singer Stevie Nicks said that although she is vaccinated, she is canceling shows she is scheduled to give this year, due to the growing number of cases. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the increase in Covid cases should be of concern to all of us,” said Ms Nicks, 73, in A declaration. “Although I am vaccinated, at my age I am still extremely careful and therefore decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced it was canceling this year’s event, citing the increase in cases.