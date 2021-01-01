Jaspreet Bumrah 100 Test wickets: Jaspreet Bumrah overtook Kapil Dev to become the fastest Indian fast bowler to take 100 Test wickets, says Virender Sehwag

Highlights Bumrah is the 23rd highest wicket-taker in India.

Jaspreet makes her 100th victim as Oli Pope

Bumrah broke the record of veteran Kapil Dev during this period.

London

Indian fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah completed a century of wickets in Test cricket against England on the fifth day of the Oval Test. With this, Bumrah has become the fastest Indian fast bowler to take 100 wickets in a Test. He did this in 24 Tests.

Bumrah, meanwhile, broke the record of the great Kapil Dev, who reached the 100-wicket mark in 25 Tests. Bumrah set the record by dismissing England batsman Oli Pope in the second session on the fifth day of the Oval Test.

He is getting a lot of congratulations on social media for this special performance of Bumrah. Former Indian cricket opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, ‘Stump toad … Bumrah is an animal.



These 6 Indian fast bowlers have taken 100 or more Test wickets

Bumrah is the 23rd highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He has bowled at an average of 22.45 in Tests. The fast bowlers who have taken 100 Test wickets for India include Bumrah, Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Shami, Javagal Srinath and Ishant Sharma. Irfan took 28 Test wickets, while Shamin took 100 Test wickets in 29 Tests, Srinath took 30 and Ishant took 33.