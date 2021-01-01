Jaspreet Bumrah Moin Ali LBW Miss: Jaspreet Bumrah and Team India did not appeal for LBW against Moin Ali as ball tracking shows all the red; Moin Ali was dropped, but Team India made a big mistake, now Virat will be hitting the head

Middle-order batsmen Oli Pope (81) and Chris Vokes (50) gave England a 290-run lead in the first innings on the second day of the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Friday. India’s first innings was bowled out for 191 runs. For England, Pope made 81 off 159 balls with six fours and Vokes made 50 off 60 balls with 11 fours.

In addition to Pope and Vokes, Moin Ali played a formidable 37-run knock. By the way, if Team India had appealed, he would have been dismissed for 14 runs. In fact, the 5th ball of the 60th over of the innings was bowled by Bumrah. The ball went to Moin Ali’s feet. No Indian player has appealed here. If he had done so, perhaps the field umpire would have been hit on the forehead and India would have got the wicket.



It was clear in the replay that the ball was hitting the leg stump, but here Team India made a mistake. The result was a crucial 71-run partnership for the 7th wicket between Moin Ali and Oli Pope. There is no doubt that Virat Kohli and Team India will be disappointed. However, he was dismissed for an individual score of 35 runs. Ravindra Jadeja caught him in the hands of Rohit Sharma. From India, Umesh Yadav took three wickets while Jaspreet Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Apart from that, Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Siraj got one wicket each.

India’s second innings

At the end of the day’s play, India were 43 for no loss in the second innings and are now 56 behind England. Lokesh Rahul (22 off 41 balls with four fours) and Rohit Sharma (20 off 56 balls with two fours) are at the crease.

