Jaspreet Bumrah vs. James Anderson: What happened between Bumrah and Anderson on the field? kl Rahul reveals what happened between Jaspreet Bumrah and James Anderson in Lord’s Test
After lunch on the last day of the second Test between India and England, when Team India announced their innings, there was an argument with Indian captain Virat Kohli, the reason for which is not clear. But what he said was inspiring for the bowlers. Opener Lokesh Rahul, who was declared the man of the match, revealed this after the match.
“We knew the innings would be announced after lunch and the bowlers are looking forward to a good performance,” Rahul said. All of them knew that they would have to bowl 10-12 overs. “The partnership between Bumrah and Mohammad Shami was good and it gives energy when your bowlers do that. The bowler was ready to take the wicket of the opposing team.
“We knew the pitch would fluctuate and such opportunities would not come often,” said Rahul. It was very special to come here and perform like this. On Anderson and Jose Butler’s altercation with Bumrah, Rahul said, “Personally, it was clear on the field how both the teams are trying to win the match and neither team is playing to win the match. .
“If we were asked to do something, we as a team would not hesitate to answer. If any of our players say something, it means you are telling the whole team. India beat England by 151 runs in the second Test. Now the third Test between the two teams will be played in Leeds from 25 August.
