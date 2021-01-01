Jaspreet Bumrah Yorker: India got the ball to reverse and that was the turning point: Joe Root after England lost the Oval Test

India took an unbeaten 2-1 lead in the five-match series by defeating England by 157 runs on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test on Monday. After lunch, Bumrah bowled Oli Pope 02 and Johnny Bairstow (0).

England captain Joe Root also said that Bumrah’s spell changed the course of the match. “India should be credited, they got the ball for the reverse swing and it turned out to be a turner,” he said.

There is no one like Jassi: the match turned with these two balls, Kapil-Srinath also lagged behind Bumrah

Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2018 and has been a key part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian team ever since. The English captain said: ‘It was disappointing not to get anything out of today’s match. We felt we had a chance to win. We could have taken more lead in the first inning and you have to take chances against world class players.

India defeated England by 157 runs at the Oval to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series

Bumrah is the fastest Indian fast bowler to take 100 Test wickets

In his 24th Test, Jaspreet overtook India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who did so in his 25th Test in 1980. Bumrah reached the 100-wicket mark by bowling Oli Pope (02).

Another gem in King Kohli’s crown, the tricolor hovered over the Oval after 50 years

Rohit Sharma was named man of the match for India’s 127 in the second innings. This is Rohit’s first century in a Test played abroad. He said, ‘I wanted to play on the field. It was special to score a century. We knew the importance of a big score in the second inning. This is my first century on a foreign pitch. The three-digit figure (century) was not on my mind. After taking the initiative, we tried to bring them under pressure.