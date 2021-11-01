jasprit-bumrah-blames-continuous-bio-bubble-as-another-reason-of-poor-performance-in-t20-world-cup-2021-virat-kohli-gave-not-brave-enough-statement – Jasprit Bumrah said after India’s defeat

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has cited the fatigue of the bio bubble after the loss against New Zealand as an important reason for this performance. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli had termed the one-week break between the first and second matches as ‘stupid’.

India’s star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also blamed the fatigue of the bio bubble for the team’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup. He said in the press conference that, of course you need a break. After this defeat, India’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals have also suffered a major setback.

Significantly, India had to face defeat by eight wickets against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. Earlier, Pakistan had also defeated India by 10 wickets.

Asked about the very small gap between the second leg of IPL and the start of the T20 World Cup at the post-match press conference, Bumrah said, “Of course you need a break. But this is the reality of the present times in which we are living, it is difficult, this is the time of pandemic and we are living in a bio bubble.

“We are trying to adjust but the bio bubble has an impact of fatigue and mental fatigue. We’re doing the same thing over and over again. Things are like that and you can’t control a lot of things here.”

However, there was a gap of 6 days between India’s first match against Pakistan and the second match against New Zealand. At the same time, captain Virat Kohli has two opinions on this. He had earlier termed it as ‘stupid’ during the toss last night after calling it helpful in dealing with fatigue and minor injury.

The Indian captain had said, “After being out of the house for 6 months, sometimes you miss your family. All these things go on in your mind sometimes. But when you go on the field, don’t think about these things. You can’t control all these things including the schedule.

“Of course, being in a biologically safe environment and being away from home for so long has an effect on the mind of the players. But BCCI tried its best to keep us comfortable.

Let us tell you that India has been a part of the bio bubble since June when the team went to England to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The team got a three-week break after this match, after which a five-match Test series was played against England.

Regarding the loss against New Zealand, Bumrah had said that the batsmen decided to play aggressively to give extra 30 runs to the bowlers due to dew and such was the suggestion of the team management. Bumrah’s statement of ‘offensive game’ came after skipper Kohli’s statement.

Captain Kohli admitted soon after the match that the “body language” of his players was neither appropriate nor did they show an “adventurous” attitude.

So the difference between the statements of the Indian captain and the top fast bowler shows that the ‘communication’ within the team is indeed a big problem. Where Bumrah defended his poor performance after the match. On the other hand, Kohli once again held the entire team responsible.