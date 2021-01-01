Jat King Mahendra Pratap Singh: Grandson’s claim- Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had left the meeting with PM Indira Gandhi at the request of a student, Mahan Charan Pratap Singh claims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of a university named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh. Once completed, the University will be under the jurisdiction of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh donated three acres of land for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). His father-in-law told a very interesting story about the personality of King Mahendra Pratap Singh.

… when the Jat king left the meeting with the interim prime minister

Charat Pratap Singh, grandson of Jat Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh of Aligarh, claimed in a conversation with a private news channel that his father-in-law got up from an ongoing meeting with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Problems of students. “The Prime Minister was holding an important meeting with Indira Gandhi. He got a call from a student at Love Month School. The student told him his problem to the principal. He left the meeting, got in his car and went to college. He met the student there and solved his problem.



Had revolted against the British

Charan Pratap said that Mahendra Pratap Singh’s grandfather Dayaramji was the king of Hathras. He said, ‘My Panajoba king Mahendra Pratap Singh was the first king in the country to revolt against the British in 1918. He had earlier formed the country’s first interim government in 1915. However, Charan Pratap also lamented that the country did not give him the respect he deserved. “History has not given them the character they deserve,” he said.



Nominated for the Nobel Prize

Describing King Mahendra Singh, he said that his father-in-law established a ‘religion of love’ in Afghanistan. He said that the World Federation was founded by King Mahendra Pratap Singh, for whom he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1932. He said, ‘The same world body later became the foundation of the United Nations (UNO). Built the first polytechnic college in India.