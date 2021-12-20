Jatt Brothers 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Jatt Brothers Movie (2022):Jatt Brothers is an Indian upcoming Punjabi language drama film directed by Manav Shah. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

N/A

Jatt Brothers Movie Details:

Movies Name : Jatt Brothers (2022)

: Jatt Brothers (2022) Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Release Date: 4 February 2022

4 February 2022 Director : Manav Shah

: Manav Shah Producer: N/A

N/A Production: N/A

N/A Writer : Dheeraj Rattan

: Dheeraj Rattan Music: N/A

N/A Language: Punjabi

Punjabi Watch on: Theatres

Jatt Brothers Cast?

Jass Manak

Guri

Priyanka Khera

Nikeet Dhillon

Jayy Randhawa

Jatt Brothers Official Trailer

Jatt Brothers Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Jatt Brothers Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.