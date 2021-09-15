Javed Akhtar calls Hindus world’s most civilized and tolerant majority India can never be like Afghanistan

Recently, the controversial lyricist Javed Akhtar, who compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to the Taliban, has now described Hindus as the most ‘civilized’ and ‘tolerant’ community in the world. Javed Akhtar has written an article in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ in which he has stated this.

Javed Akhtar compared him to the Taliban while targeting the RSS and the VHP, which led to him facing a lot of criticism. The Shiv Sena later questioned Javed Akhtar’s remarks in its mouthpiece, saying his remarks were insulting to Hindu culture. Now, after that controversy, Javed Akhtar has written an article in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. In it, he also writes that India can never be Afghanistan.



‘Hindus are the most civilized and tolerant society’

On India and Hindus, Javed Akhtar wrote in the article, ‘In my recent interview, I said that Hindus are the most civilized and tolerant society in the world. India can never be like Afghanistan, because I emphasized that Indians are not terrorists by nature. He is soft-hearted. Being normal is in their DNA.



Comparing the RSS and the VHP with the Taliban sparked controversy

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Javed Akhtar compared the RSS and VHP to the Taliban and said, “Those who support organizations like RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal need to introspect.” The Taliban is of course a medieval mentality, no doubt, they are barbaric but where are they different from the ones you support? Their land is getting stronger and they are moving towards their goal. Their mentality is the same.

Javed Akhtar had said that there are people in India who are moving in the direction of the Taliban. That is their purpose. “Women shouldn’t use mobile phones, the anti-Romeo brigade … that’s the direction.”

However, in an article in ‘Saamana’, Javed Akhtar praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that no critic could accuse him of discrimination or injustice. He is unable to understand who and how can call Uddhav Thackeray’s government ‘Taliban’.