Javed Akhtar calls Hindus world’s most civilized and tolerant majority India can never be like Afghanistan
‘Hindus are the most civilized and tolerant society’
On India and Hindus, Javed Akhtar wrote in the article, ‘In my recent interview, I said that Hindus are the most civilized and tolerant society in the world. India can never be like Afghanistan, because I emphasized that Indians are not terrorists by nature. He is soft-hearted. Being normal is in their DNA.
Comparing the RSS and the VHP with the Taliban sparked controversy
In a recent conversation with NDTV, Javed Akhtar compared the RSS and VHP to the Taliban and said, “Those who support organizations like RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal need to introspect.” The Taliban is of course a medieval mentality, no doubt, they are barbaric but where are they different from the ones you support? Their land is getting stronger and they are moving towards their goal. Their mentality is the same.
Javed Akhtar had said that there are people in India who are moving in the direction of the Taliban. That is their purpose. “Women shouldn’t use mobile phones, the anti-Romeo brigade … that’s the direction.”
However, in an article in ‘Saamana’, Javed Akhtar praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that no critic could accuse him of discrimination or injustice. He is unable to understand who and how can call Uddhav Thackeray’s government ‘Taliban’.
#Javed #Akhtar #calls #Hindus #worlds #civilized #tolerant #majority #India #Afghanistan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.