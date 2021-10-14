Javed Akhtar Epic Reply To Rajnath Singh Over His Statement On Gandhi Ji And Veer Savarkar Says This Is Untrue And Rubbish

Javed Akhtar hit back at Rajnath Singh’s statement on Veer Savarkar and Gandhi ji and said that his statement is completely wrong.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a program on the previous day, gave a statement about Gandhiji and Veer Savarkar, due to which he has come into the limelight. Rajnath Singh had said that Veer Savarkar had filed an apology petition in front of the British only at the behest of Gandhiji. Now famous writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has also taunted him on this matter. Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to retaliate to Rajnath Singh’s statement, in which he called the Union Minister’s claim completely false and rubbish.

Javed Akhtar took a jibe at Rajnath Singh’s statement, writing, “The two apology petitions presented to the British by Veer Savarkar were filed in 1911 and 1913 (when he went to Kalapani). Gandhiji, who was in South Africa, was associated with the Indian independence campaign in 1915. So it is completely untrue that he had filed an apology petition because of Gandhiji. Nonsense.”

Javed Akhtar did not stop here, he hit back at Rajnath Singh in one of his tweets, writing, “Proud and proud of our Defense Minister Rajnath Singh ji by claiming that Savarkar had sent an apology to the British on the advice of Gandhiji. Wanted to give it to Savarkar. But it did not work.”

The first 2 mercy appeal by VEER Savarkar to Angrez were in 1911 ( the year he went to kala pani) n 1913 . Gandhi ji who was in South Africa joined Indian independence movement in 1915. So it is totally untrue that he made these mercy appeals because of Gandhi ji. rubbish!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 14, 2021

Now social media users are also commenting a lot about these tweets of Javed Akhtar. Replying to Javed Akhtar’s tweet, a user named Nikhil Yadav wrote, “He needs Gandhiji to justify Vinayak Savarkar. But at the same time they trend Godse Amar Rahe on Gandhiji’s birth anniversary. The BJP has nothing to substantiate Rajnath Singh’s statement.”

By claiming that Savarkar sent mercy appeals to the British masters at Gandhi ji advice our defense minister Rajnath singh ji was desperately trying to borrow some dignity from Gandhi to lend it to Savarkar . It didn’t work. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 14, 2021

Responding to Javed Akhtar’s tweet, a user named Dr Arvind wrote, “Mr. Saravkar ji was a grown and mature man. I hope Gandhiji did not advise him to appeal for mercy.”

A user took a jibe at Javed Akhtar’s tweet and wrote, “I think you are unable to understand the political environment in the country.”