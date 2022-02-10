Javed Akhtar furious over Karnataka hijab controversy, asked- Is this the way to show masculinity? got such answers

Bollywood’s veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has also reacted to the ongoing controversy over Karnataka hijab vs saffron dupatta. Javed Akhtar has expressed displeasure over the incidents happening regarding this issue. He has made a tweet condemning this entire controversy. in which he taught college students […]

Bollywood’s veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has also reacted to the ongoing controversy over Karnataka hijab vs saffron dupatta. Javed Akhtar has expressed displeasure over the incidents happening regarding this issue. He has made a tweet condemning this entire controversy. In which he has called those threatening college girls wrong.

Javed Akhtar wrote, “I have never been in favor of burqa and hijab. I still stand by my stand. But at the same time I condemn the goons who try to intimidate those small group of girls. Is this masculinity according to them? This is regrettable.”

Commenting on Javed Akhtar’s tweet, a user named Santosh Kumar Sahu wrote, “You don’t favor burqa, but you don’t even say anything to these burqa-clad girls and the Islamic Jihadi politician behind those who instigate this issue.” There is an organization. But you say that Hindu students protesting against burqa in schools and colleges are holigans.

I have never been in favor of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of ​​“MANLINESS” . What a pity — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 10, 2022

While sharing some pictures, a user named Dr. Subojit Dey wrote, “Do you mean this preacher? Please don’t let your long standing opinions be influenced by expert conspirators! ,

Let us tell you that apart from Javed Akhtar, Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, Kamal Haasan, Richa Chadha have also criticized the protesters in the hijab controversy. Sharing the video of the college in Karnataka, Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘Wolves’.

At the same time, Bollywood actress and MP from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Hema Malini has said, “Schools are for education and religious matters should not be adopted there. Every school has a uniform which should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside school.”

Richa Chadha also tweeted and wrote, “Protect your boys better. A bunch of cowards are taking pride in attacking a lone girl student. What are the losers, this is shameful. In the coming few years all of them will become jobless, hopeless and poor. What is poor upbringing? There is no sympathy for such, no salvation. I spit on such incidents.”

Let us tell you that this whole matter started from Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students here alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarves. After that, on Tuesday, this dispute reached many areas of Karnataka. Stone pelting also took place in the college campuses. Amidst all this, a video of a girl wearing a burqa is becoming increasingly viral. After seeing this, many Bollywood stars are giving their reactions.