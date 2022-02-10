Entertainment

Javed Akhtar furious over Karnataka hijab controversy, asked- Is this the way to show masculinity? got such answers

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Javed Akhtar furious over Karnataka hijab controversy, asked- Is this the way to show masculinity? got such answers
Written by admin
Javed Akhtar furious over Karnataka hijab controversy, asked- Is this the way to show masculinity? got such answers

Javed Akhtar furious over Karnataka hijab controversy, asked- Is this the way to show masculinity? got such answers

Javed Akhtar furious over Karnataka hijab controversy, asked- Is this the way to show masculinity? got such answers

Bollywood’s veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has also reacted to the ongoing controversy over Karnataka hijab vs saffron dupatta. Javed Akhtar has expressed displeasure over the incidents happening regarding this issue. He has made a tweet condemning this entire controversy. in which he taught college students […]

Bollywood’s veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has also reacted to the ongoing controversy over Karnataka hijab vs saffron dupatta. Javed Akhtar has expressed displeasure over the incidents happening regarding this issue. He has made a tweet condemning this entire controversy. In which he has called those threatening college girls wrong.

Javed Akhtar wrote, “I have never been in favor of burqa and hijab. I still stand by my stand. But at the same time I condemn the goons who try to intimidate those small group of girls. Is this masculinity according to them? This is regrettable.”

Commenting on Javed Akhtar’s tweet, a user named Santosh Kumar Sahu wrote, “You don’t favor burqa, but you don’t even say anything to these burqa-clad girls and the Islamic Jihadi politician behind those who instigate this issue.” There is an organization. But you say that Hindu students protesting against burqa in schools and colleges are holigans.

While sharing some pictures, a user named Dr. Subojit Dey wrote, “Do you mean this preacher? Please don’t let your long standing opinions be influenced by expert conspirators! ,

READ Also  Pathan climax is the beginning of Tiger 3: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 story starts from Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathan's climax scene Learn every important thing related to the movie

Let us tell you that apart from Javed Akhtar, Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, Kamal Haasan, Richa Chadha have also criticized the protesters in the hijab controversy. Sharing the video of the college in Karnataka, Swara Bhaskar wrote, ‘Wolves’.

At the same time, Bollywood actress and MP from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Hema Malini has said, “Schools are for education and religious matters should not be adopted there. Every school has a uniform which should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside school.”

Richa Chadha also tweeted and wrote, “Protect your boys better. A bunch of cowards are taking pride in attacking a lone girl student. What are the losers, this is shameful. In the coming few years all of them will become jobless, hopeless and poor. What is poor upbringing? There is no sympathy for such, no salvation. I spit on such incidents.”

Let us tell you that this whole matter started from Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students here alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarves. After that, on Tuesday, this dispute reached many areas of Karnataka. Stone pelting also took place in the college campuses. Amidst all this, a video of a girl wearing a burqa is becoming increasingly viral. After seeing this, many Bollywood stars are giving their reactions.


#Javed #Akhtar #furious #Karnataka #hijab #controversy #asked #show #masculinity #answers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor beats her in beauty and hotness, see her beautiful pictures

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment