Javed Akhtar Gets Troll As He Tweet On Fab India Jashn E Riwaaz Ad Asks Whats The Problem In It

After the removal of the advertisement of Fab India, now famous writer Javed Akhtar tweeted and asked, what is the problem with this?

Indian clothing brand Fab India had released a collection of clothing which it named Jashn-e-Rivaj. The name sparked outrage among BJP leaders and Hindu organisations, alleging that Fab India has insulted the Hindu festival by giving Diwali the name in Urdu. After the protest, Fab India withdrew the ad. Now famous writer Javed Akhtar tweeted about this and said that I do not understand what is the problem with this?

Javed Akhtar’s tweet regarding Jashn-e-Rivaj advertisement is making headlines on social media. The famous writer wrote in the tweet, “I am unable to understand what is the problem people are having with ‘Jashn-e-Rijk’ of Fab India. Its English meaning is nothing but ‘festival of traditions’.

Javed Akhtar further wrote in the tweet, “Why and how can anyone get into trouble with this. It’s really crazy.” Social media users also commented a lot on his tweet. A user named Nikhil Jadhav wrote, “What else do they have to divert people’s attention from the main issues? This language originated in Indian soil, loved by freedom fighters and poets.

I failed to understand why some people have any problem with FabIndia’s Jashn- e- Riwaj . Which in English means nothing but ” a celebration of tradition” how and why anybody can have problem with that . It is crazy. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 28, 2021

A user named Anurag objected to Javed Akhtar’s tweet and wrote, “Why should it be named Jashn-e-Rivaj, why not Diwali? Why do the names of festivals have to be changed? A user named Ashish wrote, “Urdu language is the cultural heritage of all Indians and it does not belong to any one religion.”

Responding to Javed Akhtar’s tweet, a user wrote, “These are the same people who don’t mind being called Indian. There is an objection to saying Happy Birthday. There is no objection to celebrating any day. Nothing can happen to them, leave them.”

Let us tell you that BJP MP Tejashwi Surya had tweeted on FabIndia’s ‘Jashn-e-Riwaj’ ad and wrote, “Deepawali is not Jashn-e-Riwaj. This is a brahminization of Hindu festivals. Brands like FabIndia will have to pay a price for taking this step.”