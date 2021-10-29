Javed Akhtar Met Bal Thackeray On Ganesh Chaturthi Shivsena Founder Introduce Him As Writer

Bollywood’s famous writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar is in a lot of discussion these days due to his impeccable ideas. However, because of his article, he has won a lot of people’s hearts. Many of the films written by him also rocked the screen. Javed Akhtar has always considered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray as a legend. The first meeting of both took place on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and on the first meeting itself, Javed Akhtar was surprised to see their accounts. At the same time, Bal Thackeray also introduced Javed Akhtar to his younger brother as a writer.

This disclosure related to Bal Thackeray was made by Javed Akhtar himself in an article by Gulzar, which was also published in Times of India. Javed Akhtar, referring to his meeting with Bal Thackeray, had said, “If it is a legend, no one can forget Bal Thackeray, the master cartoonist and leader, whom I met on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at Vasant Desai’s house. But it happened.”

Talking about Bal Thackeray, Javed Akhtar had further said, “I met him there for the first time and was stunned to see his writing, when he gave it to me by writing his address on a piece of paper. The same evening he took me to his younger brother Shrikant Thackeray’s house and he also introduced me to Shrikant ji as a writer.

Let us tell you that Bal Thackeray was also seen many times in support of Javed Akhtar. In the year 2010, Javed Akhtar had turned against the fatwa given by Darul Uloom Deoband on the work of Muslim women, after which he also started receiving death threats. But on this occasion, Bal Thackeray came in support of Javed Akhtar.

Talking about Javed Akhtar, Bal Thackeray said, “Both Salim and Javed have always raised their voice against bigotry among Muslims. Javed is getting death threats for commenting on the fatwa. But he is not one to be intimidated by all these threats. Only people like Salim Javed can bring Muslims from darkness to light.”