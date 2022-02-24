Javed Akhtar raised questions on the silence of western countries, Sonu Sood made such an appeal

Amidst the dispute between Ukraine and Russia, Sonu Sood, the messiah of thousands of people, is worried about the Indians trapped in Ukraine. Sonu Sood has appealed to the Indian Embassy to bring back the people trapped there. He has expressed confidence in the Indian government and Embassy by tweeting, as well as prayed for his Indians.

Sonu Sood wrote in the tweet, “18000 Indian students and many families are trapped in Ukraine, I hope the government is doing everything possible to bring them back, I appeal to the Indian Embassy to find an alternative way to evacuate the people trapped there. Find the way I wish him well.” People are appreciating Sonu on his tweet. At the same time some people are raising questions on the Government of India. A user named Vikram Singh wrote, “PM is busy holding rallies for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Our students are in danger and they are not getting any help from the government.”

Javed Akhtar raised questions: Apart from Sonu Sood, veteran lyricists Javed Akhtar and Richa Chadha have also given their reaction on the dispute between Russia and Ukraine. Javed Akhtar tweeted, “If the Russian/Ukrainian conflict creates a sense of fairness and justice, or if they have a human desire to protect the vulnerable, then all Western powers will respond to the Saudi-era bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen. Why are you totally indifferent.”

There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 24, 2022

At the same time, Richa Chadha wrote, “Merger or withdrawal of troops that pushes a country back into the dark ages / new data privacy rules. Whatever will happen now will happen only in ‘democracy’ and ‘national interest’. If people don’t fight for freedom, we will be slaves again.”

At the same time, Arshad Warsi shared a meme on the Russo-Ukraine war, after which people are calling him fiercely. People say that people are dying there and you are laughing by sharing memes here.