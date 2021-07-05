Javed Akhtar said in court – Kangana Ranaut hid facts to order in her favor | Javed Akhtar made shocking allegations against Kangana Ranaut, gave this statement in court

New Delhi: Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has alleged that actress Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer deliberately moved the Bombay High Court on June 28 to obtain orders in his favor to renew her passport. Made a misleading statement. Akhtar has now filed an intervention application against Kangana in the court.

why the allegation

In this application, Javed Akhtar said that a criminal defamation complaint was filed against him for his remarks about Kangana Ranaut during a TV interview in November 2020. He said that criminal proceedings against the actress are still pending.

Javed made this allegation

An excerpt of the application said, “Despite the knowledge of the criminal case (complaint by Javed Akhtar) pending before the Magistrate’s Court, Andheri, petitioner No. 1 (Kangana Ranaut) has deliberately misled his side in respect of the passport with the intention to mislead. received the order. ‘

Javed made such a demand

Akhtar sought to intervene in a writ petition filed by a Bollywood actress, who has challenged an FIR against an author for allegedly infringing on her copyright.

what is the whole matter

Let us tell you that Kangana has been trying to get her passport renewed since last month so that she can go to Budapest in Hungary to shoot a film, but the authority was delaying the renewal citing pending criminal cases against her. During the hearing on the application on June 28, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Passport Authority, told the high court that Kangana’s plea was vague and did not specify what criminal proceedings were pending against her. A bench headed by Justice SS Shinde was told by the counsel for the ‘Queen’ actress that only two FIRs were registered against her but criminal proceedings in these had not yet started.

Which two FIRs were mentioned?

According to the lawyer, the first FIR was registered by the Bandra police in October last year for “promoting religious differences through his tweets” and the second FIR was registered in March this year. It was the author of the book ‘Didda: Warrior Queen of Kashmir’ who alleged that Kangana announced a film on the subject of the book without his permission.

Also read- Kiara’s yellow bikini raises the temperature of Sunday, take care of your heart before seeing the photo