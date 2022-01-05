Javed Akhtar Slams Epic Reply To Trolls And Slams Godse Said People Started Abusing My Grand Father For Raisin Voice Against Women Auction

Javed Akhtar recently tweeted about the Bulli Bai app, in which he surrounded the Modi government. He had come under the target of people for his tweet.

Recently, famous lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar had tweeted about Bulli Bai app, in which he took a dig at Prime Minister Modi and wrote whether this is Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas. Javed Akhtar had come under the target of people for this tweet. Many social media users also started trolling him. The famous writer has also tweeted about this, in which he told that as soon as he raised his voice against the online auction of women, people started abusing his great-grandfather.

Javed Akhtar also mentioned Godse in his tweet. He wrote, “The moment I raised my voice against online auction of women, those glorifying Godse and advising jawans, police and people to commit genocide started abusing my great-grandfather, who was a freedom fighter and He died in 1864 in Kala Pani.

Javed Akhtar did not stop here, he further wrote in his tweet, “What can be called such fools?” Social media users also commented a lot on his tweet. While one side advised him to ignore such people, the other side started questioning him.

The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women n those glorifying Godse n preaching genocide to the army police n people some bigots have started abusing my great great grand father a freedom fighter who died in kala pani in 1864 What do you say to such idiots — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 4, 2022

Responding to Javed Akhtar’s tweet, a user named Praveen Qadir wrote, “Ignore such people and block them.” A user advised Javed Akhtar and wrote, “Sir, ignore such people, because there are bigger problems here. A pressure cooker-like situation is being created for things like religious parliament, hate speech and deal sites, which will result in riots and carnage.

On the other hand, a user named Anju Saha, questioning Javed Akhtar, wrote, “So where did you get the records of those who died in the Kala Pani of 1864? I would like to know this, because both my husband’s great-grandfather and grandmother had gone to Kalapani in 1857, but we have not found his record till now.” A user named Rahul wrote, “He was your great-grandfather, but he was not great at all.”