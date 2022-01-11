Javed Akhtar Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Punjab Security Breach Said You Met President On It But Never Utter A Word On Genocide

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has tweeted taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote that he met the President on the imaginary risk, however not a phrase on the specter of genocide.

Prime Minister Modi was lately to deal with a rally in Ferozepur, Punjab. But whereas going to the rally, Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was caught on the flyover for about 15 to twenty minutes. The Punjab authorities had come below the goal of the individuals concerning this matter. Many individuals, together with the BJP, surrounded the Congress-led authorities over the matter. Prime Minister Modi additionally met the nation’s President Ram Nath Kovind on the lapse in his safety. Now well-known author and lyricist Javed Akhtar has taken a dig at his transfer.

Javed Akhtar, whereas focusing on Prime Minister Modi, wrote that dialogue with the President for the imaginary risk, however not a phrase on the bloodbath of crores of individuals. Javed Akhtar in his tweet, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote, “Our PM had met and mentioned the imaginary hazard to himself with the President and that too whereas he was sitting in a bullet proof automobile and throughout. They had been surrounded by bodyguards.”

Javed Akhtar additional wrote in his tweet, “But he didn’t say a phrase when there was brazenly threats of bloodbath of thousands and thousands of Indians. Why Mr Modi?” Javed Akhtar has come into the limelight for his tweet. Together with this, many social media customers are additionally giving a variety of suggestions on this.

Our PM has met the president to debate a obscure n based on many an imaginary risk to himself when he was in a bullet proof automobile surrounded by the physique guards with LMGs however has not uttered a phrase when 200 M Indians are brazenly threatened by a genocide . Why Mr Modi ? — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 10, 2022

A person named Subhajit Das wrote in response to Javed Akhtar’s tweet, “It was a composed drama.” A person named Nigam Mishra wrote, “Some individuals will say, individuals’s work is to say. Elections are going to be held in 5 states, not simply Punjab. Questioning Javed Akhtar, a person named Pradeep Kumar wrote, “Imran Khan additionally tweeted the identical. What a brother, what a large number.”

A person replied to Javed Akhtar’s tweet, referring to the assertion made by Akbaruddin Owaisi and wrote, “Chhote Owaisi additionally requested to take away quarter-hour of police. What’s in jail?” Clarify that controversial speeches got in opposition to the Muslim neighborhood within the Parliament of Religions held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand from December 17 to 19. Together with this, there was speak of calling individuals to take up arms to kill them.