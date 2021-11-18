Javed Akhtar Taunted Kangana Ranaut For Her Statement Over Freedom Said It Is Totally Understandable

Now Javed Akhtar has taken a jibe at Kangana Ranaut’s statement of ‘Begging in Freedom’ and has written that why should people make a difference.

Kangana Ranaut had said in one of her statements that in 1947, the country did not get freedom but begged. He said that the country got real independence in the year 2014. This statement of Kangana Ranaut came after she received the Padma Shri. She had come under the target of people for her statement. While some people burnt his effigy, some people also demanded to take back the Padma Shri from him. Now famous writer Javed Akhtar has also tweeted on Kangana Ranaut’s statement.

Javed Akhtar has taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s statement of ‘Begging in Freedom’ through a tweet. Taking a dig at the actress, the famous writer wrote, “Her point is completely understandable. Those who have nothing to do with the freedom movement, why would they feel bad if some people even call this freedom as ‘beggar’.”

Let us tell you that while the Congress had strongly opposed Kangana Ranaut’s statement, the BJP did not support her. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had disagreed with Kangana Ranaut’s statement of ‘begging in freedom’ during an event. However, when asked whether the Padma Shri would be taken back, he started referring to ‘freedom of expression’.

It is totally understand . Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some calls our freedom just a “ beek” — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) November 18, 2021

At the same time, Kangana Ranaut also left no stone unturned to defend her statement. After coming under attack, Kangana Ranaut defended the statement on Instagram story and wrote that if someone answers her questions, she will return the Padma Shri. During this, Kangana Ranaut also targeted Mahatma Gandhi fiercely.

Kangana Ranaut wrote in her post, “The first war of independence took place in 1857 with the sacrifices of Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. But what war happened in 1947, I do not know. If anyone can tell, I will return the Padma Shri and apologise.” Let us inform that for these statements of Kangana Ranaut, BJP MLA Kishore Kumar Munna had filed a case against her.