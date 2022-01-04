Javed Akhtar Taunted PM Narendra Modi For Online Auction Of Muslim Women Said Is This Sab Ka Vikas

The bully bye app issue doesn’t seem to be calming down. Indecent remarks are being made about Muslim women on this app, as well as their pictures are also being ‘dealed’. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman journalist Ismat Ara, while the Delhi Police is engaged in its investigation, while the Mumbai Police is also probing it continuously. Recently, famous lyricist Javed Akhtar has tweeted about the matter. Expressing displeasure, he also targeted Prime Minister Modi fiercely.

Expressing displeasure over the Bulli Bai app, Javed Akhtar wrote, “There are hundreds of women being auctioned online. Here is the so-called Dharma Sansad, which advises the soldiers, the policemen and the common people to massacre about 200 Indians. I am shocked by everyone’s silence, especially by PM Modi’s silence. Is this everyone’s company?”

Javed Akhtar’s tweet about Prime Minister Modi is becoming very viral on social media, along with users are also commenting fiercely on it. Responding to his tweet, a user wrote, “So this guy knows when to speak. They must be sleeping, when many innocent people are losing their lives, that too because they were not of their cadre.

There is an online auction of hundred women There are so called Dharm Sansads , advising the army the police n the people to go for the genocide of almost 200 MLN Indians .I am appalled with every one ‘s silence including my own n particularly of The PM. Is this Sub ka saath ? — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 3, 2022

Javed Akhtar himself also did not back down from answering this question of the user. Responding, he wrote, “I have been against all Muslims and other fundamentalists, so go and speak these things elsewhere. These things are not going to work for me. You are not talking to a Muslim right wing but an Indian, so keep your mouth shut.”

Apart from this, another user questioned Javed Akhtar’s tweet and wrote, “Did you raise your voice when there was mob lynching with five lakh Kashmiris in 1990. The seed of hatred has been sown. You are one sided.” In response to the user’s talk, Javed Akhtar wrote, “I raised my voice on the incident with Kashmiri Pandit and also spoke on his platform many times. I’m sorry to offend you.”

I was also appalled with your silence Javed sahab on the persecution, rapes, killings and mass exodus of 60000 Hindus from Bengal post assembly election.

Instead you sat with the perpetrator of this genocide and addressed press conferences.

Selective activism is dangerous. https://t.co/m4qytSOsBJ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 3, 2022

On this tweet of Javed Akhtar, now filmmaker Ashok Pandit also retaliated by tweeting. He wrote, “I am also very surprised by your silence on the persecution, rape, killings and mass exodus of 60 thousand Hindus in Bengal after the Bengal Assembly elections. Instead you sat with the genocide accused and held a press conference. Selective activism is really dangerous.”