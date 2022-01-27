Javed Akhtar Troll On Social Media As He Tweet On Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Says Statue Idea Is Fine But Choice Of Statue Is Not Right

Javed Akhtar has come under the target of people for one of his tweets. In this tweet, he had tweeted on the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Prime Minister Modi unveiled the Hellogram Statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday. A granite statue of Netaji will be placed there. Addressing the people on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that the role of our heroes, whose memories were being erased after independence, are now being revived. He had said, “The statue of Netaji is a tribute to the great freedom fighter of a grateful nation.” Famous lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has now tweeted about this statue to be installed at India Gate.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi’s proposal to install a statue of Netaji at India Gate, Javed Akhtar wrote, “Suggestion to install a Netaji statue is good, but choosing a statue is not right. There will be traffic around the statue at all times and that statue will stand in the salute posture. It is below his limits.”

Javed Akhtar further wrote in his tweet, “Either the statue should be in a sitting posture or it should be in such a posture with its fist raised as if someone is shouting a slogan.” Javed Akhtar’s tweet regarding the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is becoming fiercely viral on social media. But due to this tweet, the famous lyricist also came under the target of some people.

The idea of ​​Neta ji statue is fine but the choice of the statue is not right all day the traffic will be moving around it and the statue will be standing in the pose of a salute It is below his dignity It should be either sitting or raising his fist as if raising a slogan — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 27, 2022

A user named Anand Gupta took a jibe at Javed Akhtar and wrote, “When did he become a traffic havildar.” At the same time, a user asked Javed Akhtar and wrote, “Have you ever been to India Gate?” Another user took a dig at Javed Akhtar over the tweet and wrote, “Something negative has to be said. Can’t live without spreading negativity, even if thoughts and facts are devoid of common sense.

A user took a jibe at Javed Akhtar’s tweet and wrote, “Traffic near India Gate? Ortho oil doesn’t work in the brain? Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, while targeting Javed Akhtar, also took a jibe at the Congress and wrote, “Traffic? There is no public transport allowed. Why does the Congress hate the leader so much?”

A user named Mohit took a jibe at Javed Akhtar and wrote, “I agree with you. By law, the statue of Netaji should have been in a posture sitting on a chair, with a phone in hand, laughing at these thoughts of yours, which no one cares about.