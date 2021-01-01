Javed Akhtar’s statement: BJP leader Ram Kadam’s protest outside Javed Akhtar’s house in Mumbai

Highlights Javed Akhtar often makes controversial statements

This time, he compared Hindu organizations like the RSS to the Taliban.

BJP leaders were angry at the comparison of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with the Taliban

Shiv Sena also opposed Javed Akhtar’s statement

Shiv Sena has said that RSS is a nation building organization

Mumbai

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has a long association with controversy. This time, he compared organizations like the RSS and the VHP to the Taliban. However, after this statement, he got into an argument. On Monday, BJP leader Ram Kadam staged a protest outside his house. During the protest, he said that Javed Akhtar should apologize for his statement. Shiv Sena has also opposed Javed Akhtar’s statement.

Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari said that Javed Akhtar had compared the Taliban to the RSS. He said, “Let me explain the role of Shiv Sena. We consider Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a nation building organization.”

… then action will be taken

BJP leader Ram Kadam has lodged a complaint in this regard, but on the question of not taking any action, Kishore Tiwari said that it was done against the Legislative Assembly. The BJP leader has lodged this complaint. Action will be taken if the RSS complains. “We do not take Ram Kadam seriously,” he said. Action will be taken if Mohan Bhagwat lodges a complaint.

Shiv Sena said – do not agree

Shiv Sena also published an article in its editorial on Monday. He wrote, ‘How can you say that those who support the concept of Hindu Rashtra are of Taliban mentality? We do not agree with this. ‘

This statement was made by Javed Akhtar

“There is a unique resemblance between right wingers around the world,” Javed Akhtar told a news channel recently. The Taliban want an Islamic state. These people want to make Hindu Rashtra. The Shiv Sena said that Javed Akhtar, despite being a secular person, speaks out against bigotry, but it is completely wrong to compare the RSS with the Taliban.

Shiv Sena spokesperson said that comparing Hindutva with Taliban is an insult to Hindu culture. Despite being a Hindu-majority country, we have raised the flag of secularism. All Hindutva supporters want is that Hindus should not be sidelined. The Shiv Sena said that you may have differences with the Sangh, but it is completely wrong to call their philosophy Taliban.