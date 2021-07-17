Javed Ali and Sadhana Verma’s voice enthralled the audience with music video Yaara | Javed Ali and Sadhana Verma’s voice enthralled the audience with ‘Yaara’

New Delhi: A latest song ‘Yaara’ in the voice of singer Javed Ali and Sadhana Verma is included in the chartbuster list these days, which has been released by T-Series. This new song ‘Yaara’ is in the headlines these days, in the video of which the beautiful pair of Aamir Shaikh and Zoya Zaveri are seen.

The magic of voice and amazing views

In this song, Javed Ali and Sadhna Verma have given their voice to the moon, while its video has also been shot in a very beautiful way. The song has been directed by Azad Hussain. The video starts with Aamir Sheikh’s voice, then Javed Ali and Sadhna Verma’s voice gives a different height to the song. The video of this song has been shot at very beautiful locations, seeing that it seems as if it is a song from a big film.

Javed has given voice in these films

It is worth mentioning that Javed Ali is one of the famous singers of Bollywood, he has sung superhit songs in very big Bollywood films, such as Naqab, Ghajini, Jodha Akbar, Yuvraaj, Delhi 6, Robot, Raanjhanaa, Dabangg 3, Javed’s voice. is liked by the people. Javed Ali has also come as a judge on all Gama and Indian Idol shows.

Sadhna Verma’s second song is Yaara

Sadhna Verma’s ‘Yaara’ is the second song in Bollywood. Sadhna Verma’s first song was ‘Apni Kahani’ which was also launched by T-Series. People liked the song ‘Apni Kahani’ very much. The veterans of Bollywood appreciated the song and Sadhna Verma’s voice very much.

