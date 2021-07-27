Javed Haider was not able to pay her daughter school fees, school administration eliminated her from online class. Javed Haider’s daughter pulled out of online class, was unable to deposit school fees

New Delhi: The corona pandemic brought many stars to the floor. Due to lack of work, many had to face financial problems and actor Javed Haider’s name is also included in this list. Javed Haider is a character artist and has worked in many films since childhood. But today he is forced to live the life of failure.

‘Trouble in paying daughter’s fees’

Character artist Javed Haider started his career as a child artist with Yaadon Ki Baaraat. Let us tell you, this film was released in 1973. Javed Haider, who has been acting since childhood, has been a part of many countless films. However, these days, she is facing a lot of problems due to work, even she is facing trouble in paying her daughter’s school fees.

‘Fee fee waived for three months’

During a conversation with a news portal, Javed said, ‘I have a daughter, who studies in class 8. As a father, I try to give him better education. Earlier, till the work was going on, there was no problem. But from last few days the situation is getting worse. My daughter’s online class is going on. He was waived three months’ fee, but then we had to pay around Rs 2500 every month. In such a situation, I went to school and talked to the administration there, then they said that I had forgiven three months.

‘Daughter removed from online class’

Javed further said, ‘I do not understand why the school does not show mercy to parents like us. Due to the lockdown, the daughter’s online classes are going on for the last two years. I kept depositing the fees in time. For the last few months I could not deposit the fees. In such a situation, he expelled my daughter from the online class. When the fee was paid by depositing money from somewhere, then he had gone and made him sit.

‘Forced to sell wife’s jewellery’

Describing his situation, Javed says, ‘Many times people told me that I should ask them for help. Has earned quite a name. In such a situation, there is a shame in speaking even if the tongue gets spoiled. Money is such a thing that sometimes you ask for it and if the person in front starts ignoring you, then there is a problem. Many times you are calling for work, yet he continues to ignore you. The fear remains that even the work that is about to get done, it may not get out of hand. That’s why people like us run the business only by borrowing from non-film friends or by mortgaging wife’s jewelry and house paper.

