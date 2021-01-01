Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra: Watch the video Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh and boxer Lovelina Borgohain answer fun questions in a fast-paced firefight: Manpreet Singh likes butter chicken to lovelite. Learn what Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra likes to eat

A new video of Indian athletes making the country proud by winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics is currently going viral on the internet. The way Indian stars have responded so openly in this video has won hearts.

In the video uploaded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohan answer questions in the rapid fire round.

All these Indian star players revealed their secrets this time. A clip of the video was posted by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on his official Twitter handle. In the video, the players are starting to eat.

Manpreet Singh likes to eat butter chicken while Lovelina likes pork. Neeraj Chopra prefers to eat fruits. What is it that scares you, the Indian captain said, “lying to the mother.” I’m scared of mom. Lovelina said she was afraid of heights.

When Neeraj was asked after winning gold in the Olympics, who did he talk to first? In reply, Neeraj said that he first spoke to his superior Jay Chaudhary. After winning a bronze medal in boxing, Lovelina first spoke to her parents. Similarly, all three players answered a number of questions.

‘First I called my mom’

Manpreet said he called his mother first as it was his father’s dream to see his son win a medal at the Olympics. The captain of the men’s hockey team said that if he had not been a player, he would have become a taxi driver in Dubai or Canada.

India won 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics

India won a total of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including Neeraj Chopra’s gold. The men’s hockey team won a medal at the Olympics after 41 years.

