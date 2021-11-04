Jawan Abhinandan, who shot down Pakistani plane, got this ‘Diwali gift’

Abhinandan is the only MiG-21 pilot to have the record of shooting down an F-16 fighter jet. He shot down an F-16 over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On 27 February 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who is called the Hero of Balakot Air Strike, has been promoted as a Diwali Gift. Let us tell you that while promoting Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani jet, he has now been given the rank of Captain. Significantly, this post is equivalent to the rank of Colonel of the Indian Army.

Let us inform that earlier Vir Chakra was awarded for the courage shown by Abhinandan in the air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan in 2019. Abhinandan is such a MiG-21 pilot, who flew an F-16 over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After which his plane was shot down by the enemy forces. He remained in the possession of the Pakistani army for three days.

Let us inform that Abhinandan’s Unit 51 Squadron has also been given a Unit Citation for this special role to thwart the conspiracy of Pakistan Air Force. Significantly, in retaliation to the attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed on a CRPF convoy, the Indian Army destroyed Pakistan’s terrorist bases in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed.

On the other hand, if we talk about the promotion received by Abhinandan, then the rank system is adopted in the Indian Air Force like the Royal Air Force of Britain. It is the third wing of the Defense Forces of India after the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. The highest rank in the Indian Air Force is Marshal of the Indian Air Force. It is appointed by the President of India.

So far only MIAF Arjan Singh has been able to achieve this rank. Let us have a look at the list of all the ranks that are in the Indian Air Force.