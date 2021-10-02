Jay Bhanushali Bigg Boss 15: Who is Jay Bhanushali: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Learn all about Jay Bhanushali- ‘Adopted children first, then abandoned’, Jay Bhanushali was facing serious allegations

Jay Bhanushali entered the show as the first contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. What is special is that this popular star of TV world was welcomed by Salman Khan directly inside the house. That is, Jay did not reach the stage, but went straight to the house of the ‘Bigg Boss’. Jay Bhanushali is also a famous host in the TV world. Jai Bhanushali, 36, is originally from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His image is that of a simple and sweet person. But apart from all this, there was a time when he got into an argument with the children (Jai Bhanushali Vaad). Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahi Vij have adopted two children. But it was alleged that when the couple had their first biological child, they abandoned the adopted children. But was that really the case?

Reality shows have won, have appeared in movies

There is no doubt that Jay has the upper hand in this show as he has previously appeared in reality shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja 2’, ‘Kaun Jitga Bollywood Ka Tikit’ and ‘Nach Baliye 5’. Not only that, he has also become the winner of ‘Nach Baliye 5’ along with his wife Mahi Vij. Jay has been seen living on TV as well as movies. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Hate Story 2’. He also appeared in ‘Desi Katta’ and ‘Ek Paheli Leela’.

Dispute over ‘adopted children’

Jay Bhanushali married actress Mahi Vij in 2011. Hiding from the world, they had a court marriage and later a Christian marriage in Las Vegas. In 2019, after 8 years of marriage, Mahi Vij gave birth to daughter Tara. Seeing the cute star, prayers came from all over the world. But with that came an argument. In fact, in 2017, Jay and Mahi decided to take care of their assistant’s two children (Foster Kids). To this day, both husband and wife live happily with their three children. But soon after Tara’s birth, there were allegations on social media that Jay and Mahi left their adopted children to Rajveer and Khushi as soon as they had a daughter.

There were a lot of trolls, then Mahi answered the haters

The allegation soon turned into controversy. Jay Bhanushali, who always looks naive on social media, was also trolled a lot. Jay Bhanushali never spoke much about it, but Mahi stopped talking to haters and trolls. In an interview to our colleague Zoom TV, Mahi Vij said, “Me and Jay have not legally adopted Rajveer and Khushi. They have their own parents. We are taking care of both children. His father still works for us. His mother is also there. Yes, it is true that both children have been with us since birth. They call me Dada as Mamma and Jay.

‘We have never legally adopted children’

Mahi Vijne also revealed that Jay and she never adopted both children legally. ‘I don’t know where this thing came from,’ she says. Apparently, the trolls stopped talking after Mahi’s statement. Not only that, but the generosity of Jay and Mahi was also appreciated. By the way, Mahi had also written a post on social media before making this statement. It was actually an open letter from Jay and Mahi. It read, ‘A lot of you are asking, a lot of people are believing, a lot of people are writing a lot, but it’s all completely wrong.’

