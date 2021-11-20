J. Last, a physicist who helped create the world’s computer-powered silicon chips and who was one of the eight entrepreneurial companies that laid the technical, economic and cultural foundation for Silicon Valley, died on November 11 in Los Angeles. He was 92 years old.

His death at the hospital was confirmed by his wife and only immediate survivor Debbie.

Dr. Was completing his last Ph.D. In 1956, he approached William Shockley, a physicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for his invention of the transistor the same year. Dr. Shockley invited them to join a new effort to commercialize silicon transistors at a laboratory near Palo Alto, California, about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

Dr. Seeing Shockley’s intelligence and reputation, Dr. Last was surprised, but not sure about the job offer. Eventually, he agreed to join Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory because he was sitting in a valley in Northern California where he had been harvesting fruit in the summer after hitchhiking from his home in the Pennsylvania Steel Country.

But he and seven colleagues in his laboratory told Dr. Shockley, who later became infamous for his theory that blacks were genetically inferior to white people. He quickly left the lab to set up his own transistor company. He was later referred to as “The Traitor Eight” and his company, Fairchild Semiconductor, is now known as Ground Zero, now known as Silicon Valley.