Jay Monahan: Players tempted by Saudi tour need to make up minds



PGA Tour Commissioner J Monahan said he had no “zero complacency” about the threat posed by the Saudi-funded rival league and had a clear message that any player would still be tempted to leave.

“I told the players that we were going to go ahead and make a decision on who to go on tour,” Monahan said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

He reiterated that players who signed up for the Saudi Golf League would lose their PGA Tour membership and should not be expected to return.

Monahan said the tour had “incredible speed” coming from the west coast swing. None of the top 12 players in the world have expressed support for joining the Saudi League, a detrimental blow to Greg Norman and his LIV golf investment. The endless chatter of a new league was louder than last week, centering on the possibility that Norman was on the verge of announcing a list of 20 players.

“All these discussions about league and money have confused our players, our partners and most importantly our fans,” Monahan said. “We are focusing on the legacy, not the leverage. You saw last week that Joaquin Neiman won, taking the trophy from a legend (tournament host Tiger Woods) who inspired him to take the game.

“These moments cannot be replicated.”

Monahan met with Honda Classic players on Tuesday afternoon. Although the meeting was scheduled a few weeks ago, it began just minutes after Phil Mickelson issued a statement apologizing for his “reckless” remarks about the Saudis and praising Norman’s LIV golf investment for sharing the goal of making golf better.

Mickelson did not mention the Monahan or PGA Tour, which he described as “authoritarian” in his explosive remarks to Alan Shiponk, whose biography will be published in May. Mickelson added that he and three other top players had paid attorneys to write an operating contract for a new league where players would have more control.

Monahan declined to comment on whether Mickelson had been suspended or sentenced, citing the long-running policy of not discussing discipline.

Mickelson said he needed time without giving details of when or how long it would be. He has not played for Saudi International since three weeks ago. It was in Saudi Arabia where Mickelson first accused the PGA Tour of “malicious greed” in an interview with Golf Digest. He added that even the rival league talks are facilitating to get the necessary changes in the tour.

What was most damaging to Mickelson was his obscene remarks about the Saudis, and how he was willing to ignore their human rights abuses if it gave him the opportunity to reshape the PGA Tour “once in a lifetime” where he earned about $ 120 million. Career earnings and bonuses.

KPMG, a corporate partner with Mickelson since 2008, said in an email on Tuesday that there was a mutual agreement to terminate the approval agreement immediately. Amstel Light said on Wednesday that it had ended its partnership with the six-time major champion.

Workday did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, although the deal was expected to expire in the spring.

Norman’s proposed league hit Los Angeles last week when top players such as John Rahm and Rory McIlroy reiterated their strong support for the PGA Tour, and then Dustin Johnson announced on Sunday that he was “fully committed” to the tour. Johnson’s statement was most influential because he was often associated with new leagues, without indicating which way he was leaning.

A few hours later, Bryson DeChambeu offered more light support, saying that if the best players were to stick to the PGA Tour, he would play there.

Monahan said he thanked many of the top players who showed their loyalty, although he did not feel the threat was over. McIlroy referred to it as “dead in the water” because none of the top golfers were going.

“There’s no zero complacency here,” Monahan said. “We will continue to talk and listen to the players.”

According to people in his meeting room with the players, Monahan’s overall theme was about money – not how much the PGA Tour’s prize money was expected to increase compared to the length of the broadcast deal, but how the Saudi League was being formed. Only on money and how much would it cost to leave a player.

“I think it’s still going on. I think there’s still talk. Everyone is talking about money. They’ve got enough of it,” Brooks Koepka said on Wednesday. “They’ll get their boys. Someone will sell it and go to it.”

Still, support from top players – Koepka first spoke – was an incentive for the tour as it begins its Florida swing which includes an additional $ 12 million in Purse at Arnold Palmer’s invitation next week, and Woods being included in The World’s Players’ Championship Hall of Fame. Of Fame.

“I know where a lot of our athletes stand,” Monahan said. “This legitimacy was incredibly influential and gave us a new sense of optimism.”