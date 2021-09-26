Jay Sanderick, Emmy-Winning Sitcom Director, 89. but are dead

Jay Sandrick, a prolific sitcom director who won Emmy Awards for the two series he worked on most frequently, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Cosby Show,” died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home . He was 89 years old.

The cause was dementia, his wife Linda Sandrich said.

Mr. Sandrich didn’t consider himself funny, but he did know how to guide a cast of comic actors through half-hour episodes. He understood the mechanics of directing (move the cameras, not the actors) and knew how to make the scenes work.

“Sitcom directors have a reputation as traffic police because it is a writers’ medium,” said James Burroughs, whose directing credits include “Cheers,” “Frasier” and “Will & Grace” and who considers Mr. are said by phone. “But Jay taught me to speak up and say what I thought so that you’re contributing to the show, not just the parrot that everyone wants.”

By the 1970s, Mr. Sandrich was a sitcom veteran, but he did not believe he had done “anything great”; His credits at the time included “He and She,” “That Girl,” “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” and, perhaps most notably, “Get Smart.” Then, after another director dropped out, he was asked to direct the pilot episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.