Jay Sanderick, Emmy-Winning Sitcom Director, 89. but are dead

Jay Sandrick, a prolific sitcom director who won Emmy Awards for the two series he worked on most frequently, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Cosby Show,” died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home . He was 89 years old.
The cause was dementia, his wife Linda Sandrich said.
Mr. Sandrich didn’t consider himself funny, but he did know how to guide a cast of comic actors through half-hour episodes. He understood the mechanics of directing (move the cameras, not the actors) and knew how to make the scenes work.
“Sitcom directors have a reputation as traffic police because it is a writers’ medium,” said James Burroughs, whose directing credits include “Cheers,” “Frasier” and “Will & Grace” and who considers Mr. are said by phone. “But Jay taught me to speak up and say what I thought so that you’re contributing to the show, not just the parrot that everyone wants.”
By the 1970s, Mr. Sandrich was a sitcom veteran, but he did not believe he had done “anything great”; His credits at the time included “He and She,” “That Girl,” “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” and, perhaps most notably, “Get Smart.” Then, after another director dropped out, he was asked to direct the pilot episode of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.
When the actors gathered for a run-through in front of the audience, nothing worked.
“It was a disaster,” he told the Television Academy in a 2001 interview. “I don’t think we got six laughs.”
Later, he told the cast to trust the material and keep rehearsing. By the time the episode was taped, the performances had intensified and the laughs had erupted.
Referring to a moment in the scene where Mary Richards, played by Ms Moore, is interviewing for a television news job with Lou Grant, played by Ed Asner (who passed away last month), she said, “Ed , I remember when he said, ‘You have courage – I hate courage,’ he did it so loudly” that the audience gasped. “He had got the right level.”
Over the next seven years, Mr. Sandrick directed 118 more episodes of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”, including the series finale, and won two Emmys for his work on the show. He also directed other series under the banner of Ms. Moore’s company, MTM Enterprises, including “Rhoda,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Phyllis” and “Lou Grant.”
In the late 1970s, he directed 53 episodes of “Soap”, Susan Harris’s parody of the soap opera. In 1980 he directed the film “Seams Like Old Times”, written by Neil Simon and starring Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase. It was a hit, grossing $44 million—about $139 million in today’s dollars—but he never made another feature film.
Jay Henry Sandrick was born on February 24, 1932, in Los Angeles. His father, Mark, was a director whose films included the Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers musical “Top Hat”. His mother, Freda (Wertschalter) Sandrich, was a housewife.
As a child, Jay first saw snow fall with Astaire and Bing Crosby on the set of “Holiday Inn” (1942), which his father was directing. It was an exciting sight, even if the snow was plastic.
After graduating from UCLA in 1953, where he studied theater arts and film, he joined the military and shot training films for the Signal Corps.
Following his discharge, he worked as head of production at Desilu Productions – Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s production company, W. Argyll Nelson – and was hired as second assistant director while working on “I Love Lucy,” “Our Miss Brooks.” “and” December Bride. He later learns that he got the job because Mr. Nelson was his father’s assistant on a film years earlier.
Mr. Sandrich became assistant director on “The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour”, the successor to “I Love Lucy”, from 1957 to 1959.
He had a similar position on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” starring Danny Thomas and “Make Room for Daddy”, where he began his directing career.
“I remember waking up in the middle of the night,” he told the Television Academy before directing his first episode of “Daddy.” “I was so scared. No one was there to listen to me.”
For the next 40 years people listened to him.
In the 1980s, he directed 100 episodes of “The Cosby Show”, for which he won two Emmys. In 1985, she directed the pilot for “The Golden Girls” and was instrumental in casting Betty White as Rose, the naive character, and Rue McClanahan as Libido Blanche, which was originally planned. In part because Ms. White has already played a similar role in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” called Sue Ann Nivens.
“Jay Sandrich said in his genius that if Betty plays another hungry man, they’ll think it’s Sue Ann revisited. So let’s make her Rose,” Ms. White said in Los Angeles in 2006. Said at a reunion of “Golden Girls”, which was staged by the Paley Center. “She got a real neighborhood nymphomaniac to play Blanche,” she pointed to Ms. McClanahan.
Mr. Sandrick continued to work into the 21st century. His last assignment was an episode of “Two and a Half Men” in 2003.
He married Linda Silverstein in 1984. Besides him, his daughter, Wendy Steiner, is in his family; her sons, Eric and Tony; and four grandchildren. His marriage to Nina Kramer ended in divorce.
Mr. Sandrich’s association with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” ended when the series ended in 1977. He later recalled that when the cast rehearsed the last episode, Mr. Asner’s emotional line, “I treasure you people,” broke into tears. Stream from Mr. Asner’s eyes.
And when Ms. Moore talked about how much her co-workers meant to her, Mr. Sandrich said, “My only instruction to her was to stop crying for as long as you can.”
“If you watch the show,” he said, “well you see the tears and I started crying and the audience started crying.”
