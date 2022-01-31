Jay Shewakramani gave this hint about Saif Ali Khan on the 2nd year of Jawaani Jaaneman! Jai Shevkarmani gave this hint about Saif Ali Khan on the 2nd year of Jawaani Jaaneman!

News oi-Salman Khan

Over the years, Jai Shevakaramani has earned a reputation for creating gripping and deeply engaging dramas. One such film which became a huge hit among the audience was Jawaani Jaaneman! Released on this day two years ago, this film won everyone’s heart by giving a new look to light-hearted humor and human relationships. Jawaani Jaaneman backed by Saif Ali Khan and Jai Shewakarmani starred the actor and Tabu and launched Alaya F.

Akshay Kumar finished the shooting of Ram Setu, the whole army was seen in a bang video!

On completion of two years, the renowned producer has hinted at another collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. Sharing his excitement, Jai Shevkarmani said, “Jawaani Jaaneman is close to my heart.

The day I read the story, I knew I had to make it. We had a great time shooting for the film.” “Saif and I love London. We always wanted to collaborate on a film based on the city. Jawaani Jaaneman was meant as an ideal opportunity to do so.

In fact, we are also in talks for another film, which will be set against the backdrop of London. We will announce it soon.” Well, we are super excited to see Jai Shevkarmani and Saif Ali Khan together for a project!

Meanwhile, the makers are gearing up for the much-awaited film Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller.

Ibrahim Ali Khan – Palak Tiwari seen sitting in the same car, the act of hiding his face looking at the camera VIDEO

World Television Premiere of Saif Ali Khan’s Bhoot Police, know full details, when and where to watch

Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Atrangi Re’, told how was the reaction of father Saif Ali Khan

Vikram Vedha to release on this day? A powerful film by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan!

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji – Saif Ali Khan’s film, badly beaten up in front of Sooryavanshi

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ Movie Review: Na Woh Masti Hai, Na Chaalki, Na Swag; The pair of Rani-Saif also failed to cheat the heart.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji – Saif Ali Khan’s film opening report, threat from Sooryavanshi!

My kissing scene with Rani Mukerji is the worst kissing scene in history – Saif Ali Khan

Viral Prabhas-Saif and Kriti’s stunning picture from the sets of Adipurush worth 450 crores, fans said fire

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Adipurush’ shoot wraps up – ready to clash with Akshay Kumar in 2022

In Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif-Rani and Sharvari-Siddhant will be seen in 8 strange thugs’ rupees!

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the first pic of younger son Jeh’s Diwali, Taimur did twins with Abba Saif

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Kamaal Rashid Khan KRK Took A Dig On Kangana Ranaut And BJP As Congress Wins Mandi Seat In By Election Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Filmmaker Jay Shewakramani gave this hint about Saif Ali Khan on the 2nd year of Jawaani Jaaneman! Read the details.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 16:50 [IST]