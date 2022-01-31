Jay Shewakramani gave this hint about Saif Ali Khan on the 2nd year of Jawaani Jaaneman! Jai Shevkarmani gave this hint about Saif Ali Khan on the 2nd year of Jawaani Jaaneman!

Entertainment

11 seconds ago
By Filmibeat Desk

Over the years, Jai Shevakaramani has earned a reputation for creating gripping and deeply engaging dramas. One such film which became a huge hit among the audience was Jawaani Jaaneman! Released on this day two years ago, this film won everyone’s heart by giving a new look to light-hearted humor and human relationships. Jawaani Jaaneman backed by Saif Ali Khan and Jai Shewakarmani starred the actor and Tabu and launched Alaya F.

On completion of two years, the renowned producer has hinted at another collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. Sharing his excitement, Jai Shevkarmani said, “Jawaani Jaaneman is close to my heart.

The day I read the story, I knew I had to make it. We had a great time shooting for the film.” “Saif and I love London. We always wanted to collaborate on a film based on the city. Jawaani Jaaneman was meant as an ideal opportunity to do so.

In fact, we are also in talks for another film, which will be set against the backdrop of London. We will announce it soon.” Well, we are super excited to see Jai Shevkarmani and Saif Ali Khan together for a project!

Meanwhile, the makers are gearing up for the much-awaited film Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is a romantic thriller.

Bollywood Filmmaker Jay Shewakramani gave this hint about Saif Ali Khan on the 2nd year of Jawaani Jaaneman! Read the details.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 16:50 [IST]

