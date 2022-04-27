Jay Wright admits NBA could be in his future



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Now that he’s graduated from college sports, Jay Wright can move on to professionals.

Less than a week after retiring from Villanova, because he felt he had “no end.” Finally.

“Honestly, down the street, I’m going to lie – I don’t know how I’m going to feel,” Wright said in an ESPN appearance about the possibility of eventually being coached at the NBA. Keyshawn, JWill and Max.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Wright has previously spent 21 seasons at Nova, winning two national championships. He turned down NBA offers before and after his retirement, most recently taking on an advisory-type role with Villanova.

When pressured by hosts to expand any potential NBA interest, Wright was non-committed and insisted that nothing was imminent. “Not now,” Wright told ESPN. “It was something I always thought.” “My experience with the Olympics has scratched this itch.… I think I did it a bit. And I loved coaching those guys.”

As he avoided, Wright is not without NBA experience. In 2020, he was Greg Popovich’s assistant to the gold-winning United States Olympic team. Among those who assisted Wright were superstars Kevin Durant and Damien Lillard.

Before Wright again considered coaching KD, Dame, or any number of their peers, he reiterated that he needed some time – and he already had another job. “I definitely need a break right now,” Wright said Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “Right now I’m waiting for this (special assistant) position in Villanova.”

Follow on Twitter:OhioAF